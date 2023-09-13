A video of an elderly South African woman building a house for her family with her bare hands has gone viral

The footage shows how she injured her hand while working on the project and it has since become infected

Netizens expressed concern about her condition and responded with helpful advice on how to assist the gogo

A video South African elderly woman attempting to build a house using her own bare hands has tugged at the hearts of many people.

A gogo broke her arm while attempting to build a house for her loved ones. Image: @asanda_xola/TikTok

Building a house is a feat because it is a complex and challenging undertaking that requires a lot of work and physical labour. This includes things like digging foundations, lifting materials, and operating heavy machinery. It can be dangerous work, and there is always the risk of accidents.

TikTok video shows gogo building house with much effort

In the footage posted on TikTok by @asanda_xola the hardworking gogo is seen making bricks from scratch and mixing the cement using a spade as she put in all her effort to build a house for her family.

The footage goes on to show the woman's injured hands as she hurt herself and broke her hand while working on the building project.

According to the post's caption, the woman's hand has since become infected. @asanda_xola reached out to netizens for assistance in improving the elderly lady's dire condition and circumstances.

South Africans heartsore about elderly woman's injury

@asanda_xola indicated that the gogo's injury and infected hand could be due to jealous neighbours and dark magic.

Concerned netizens responded to the post with comforting words and helpful advice.

Tobriza wrote:

"uzoba Right ♥️usathane ngek aphumelele ekugcinen."

Zelda asked:

"Hawu kanti abantu banjani?"

simangele532 responded:

"Jehovah ngeke avume ngomama luzovela usizo."

Mumsy Mabaso

"Phephisa sisi thola tempeli lakwaShembe bazomsiza."

zamakhondlo wrote:

"Oooh nkosi hambela phambili ngaze ngabuzwa ubuhlungu ngomama I wish ngabe khona ngimaziyo ooh umona soshonaphi sending hugs sisi alulame umah."

sbesihlemakandond commented:

"Kodwa Jehova, asikho ndawo emhlabeni, muntu ufela amandla akhe."

