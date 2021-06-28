A group of construction workers have wowed people on social media after a video of them embracing teamwork emerged

They could be seen working on a two-storey building and shovelling mixed cement from the ground floor to the upper floor

The motivated workers made the work seem easy as they sang in unison while they shovelled the mixed building material

A group of construction workers have proven that teamwork goes a long way in getting things done irrespective of how difficult the task could be.

In a heartwarming video that was shared by artist and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the workers shared themselves into groups as they worked on a two-storey building.

The construction workers were coordinated in their tasks. Photo credit: @kingtundeednut/Instagram

Source: UGC

The workers needed to get mixed cement to the upper floor of the building and they devised a creative means to do that without feeling the tediousness of the task.

A team of two people stayed on the ground floor and shovelled the cement to the two people on the first floor, who then did the same to the group on the upper floor.

While all this was ongoing, they sang in unison and made the work seem easy with their coordination.

Social media users share their thoughts on the video

@sylv_hair said:

"Find happiness in what you are doing."

@live.purenigeria commented:

"We like suffer wen machines can do all that."

@ryddaofficial wrote:

"Teamwork does the job. Only if we could learn to handle difficult issues like this."

@offical_kamzo_ said:

"God bless them."

@charlesinojie commented:

"Just in case you didn't know how the tower of Babel was built."

