A bride and mother seized attention during her wedding ceremony as they took to the centre floor to show their moves

During their performance, people joined and started spraying them hard currencies to appreciate the duo

Many people who watched the video said that they would love to do the same thing on their daughters' wedding day

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A video has captured the sweet moment a mother joined her daughter on the dance floor as they both showed off their moves.

In a clip shot by @maxwelljennings, the mother walked gently to the centre of the wedding reception venue as she eased into dancing.

The bride and mother had a happy moment on the dance floor. Photo source: @maxwelljennings

Source: UGC

It rained dollars

The bride, Lilllian London and her mum matched each other's moves as people gathered around them. Seconds after, a man walked towards them and sprayed dollars.

At this time, more people came to the dancefloor to join the duo. The video makes for a delightful watch.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

See the clip below:

They were ready

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 90,000 views with hundreds of comments. Below are some of their reactions:

rachealoflife said:

"That’s so me mehn on my daughter’s wedding by God’s grace, so beautiful to watch."

iam_mrsyeboah said:

"Me at my daughters wedding in 2050."

noel_rosee said:

"This make me so happy, awww so beautiful."

itskerenkezia_ said:

"She came ready. My daughter's wedding day, the dance floor we dey there."

immaculatenancy1 wondered:

"Are those money dollars or naira..Am not seeing well ooo."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

A lady brought energy to a wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a young lady who was maltreated by police succeeds and is now an intern in the US Court. A young lady, Marie Rattigan, has written about the ups and downs her life has gone through since 2009.

Taking to LinkedIn, she revealed she was once arrested and charged for resisting. According to the lady, she was maltreated by the police while no one knew where she was. Despite all the troubles she faced, Marie is now a victor.

More than a decade later, the lady is now working as an intern with an African American elected judge, Baker-Carper, presiding over a juvenile delinquency division.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za