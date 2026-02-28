Maskandi singer Ntencane recently went viral for his unhinged album titles, which were highly sexual

A screenshot was shared online, with the user slamming Ntencane for his suggestive titles

Social media users weighed in on the album names, providing their mixed reactions to Ntencane's behaviour

Maskandi star Ntencane was called out for his explicit album covers. Image: Ntencane/Facebook

Maskandi singer Ntencane has once again made the trends list for all the wrong reasons.

The Wawuthembeni hitmaker was the talk of the town when his album names were shared online.

Ntencane's messy album titles

Taking to X Upon realising how messy Ntencane names his albums, @sanelengcobo_ said, "Ntencane is the most freaked out maskandi artist ever, the he names his albums?" he asked.

Below is a list of his albums and their release dates:

Uboya Enkomeni (2019)

Incane Lembobo (2021)

Isivulwe Yonke (2023)

Alingeni (2024)

As well as his latest album, Awuyiphumuze, which was released in 2026.

Maskandi singer Ntencane was called out for his freaky album titles. Image: Ntencanewamgitara

Mzansi reacts to Ntencane's album:

@HermainExcel said:

"Lapho, he sings badly."

@KThefirstone shared:

"How did he land on 'Incane Lembobo' and 'Uboya Enkomeni'. This man has a serious problem."

@Lonely_KasiBoii asked:

"Unrelated: Why do all maskandi artists use the same graphic designer and the same format/design every single time??"

@WhoIsXMane stated:

"His songs are not nice, even."

@indabayezitha_ said:

"'khotha la' being a tribute is bonkers."

@Nguduyablack said:

"You should see the 2026 one. Already a classic."

@iman_pattison stated:

"Oh, that's why he's so popular."

@thabisaw_ stated:

"Incane lembobo" nah, this man is sick."

@prettyychana said:

"He also deserves recognition for how he influenced Maskandi album covers."

Ntencane and baby mama make amends

Miss Levels, also a Maskandi singer, revealed online that she and Ntencane had let things slide in terms of their beef.

Their feud spilt over to social media, where they threw insults at one another. She even released a song titled Dear Baba Womntwana Wami, which went viral online, after accusing him of failing to pay child support.

Earlier on, Nombuso Gcabashe accused him of being unfaithful. "He is using fame to take advantage of naive girls. He can't keep his zip closed. I am not scared of him. I can't be chasing a man who makes money to pay a mere R1000 for his child but is always out entertaining different girls and his album names."

After burying the hatchet, Nombuso said

"This is a first. I would like to thank all journalists, content creators and all of you who are seeing a baby mama who is no longer in a relationship with the baby daddy, posting him on social media. I posted their cute moments together with my daughter. This is not something that we are used to, especially after a huge fight. It has become a norm to see parents who are no longer together fight one another until the end. This is the proof that, as parents, we should never fight in front of a child. Rather than fight the terrible situation you might find yourself in," she said.

Ntencane and Khuzani leave Somizi amazed

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maskandi artists Ntencane and Khuzani blew Somizi away when they performed at a recent festival in KwaZulu-Natal.

The larger-than-life media personality took to his timeline to share that the two artists are superstars, adding that they humbled him.

