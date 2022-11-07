Maskandi artists Ntencane and Khuzani blew Somizi away when they performed at a recent festival in KwaZulu-Natal

The larger-than-life media personality took to his timeline to share that the two artists are superstars, adding that they humbled him

Social media users took to Somizi's comment section and agreed that Maskandi artists are bigger than some of the mainstream artists

Somizi has taken to his timeline to praise Maskandi stars Ntencane and Khuzani Mpungose. The larger-than-life media personality was the host at the recent Gcwalisa Spring Picnic.

Ntencane and Khuzani Blew Somizi Away with their performances. Image: @somizi, @khuzani_mpungose, @ntencane_wamagitaramusic

Source: Instagram

The Idols SA judge took to his official Instagram account to share his thoughts on the performances of the two artists from KwaZulu-Natal. The reality TV star told his 4.8 million followers that he respects Maskandi following the show.

Somizi said DJ Tira, AKA and Kamo Mphela's performances were "healthy" but Ntencane and Khuzani stole the show.

"When Ntencane walked up on stage, ay no guys, those guys are real superstars. We've always thought we are superstars but we're not on that level. Those guys are super mega stars. Then Khuzani arrived and killed it."

Daily Sun reports that he further shared that their performances humbled and inspired him, adding that they taught him that it's okay to stay in your own lane and run your own race. Many agreed with SomG.

afrocentric_agency commented:

"I am glad @somizi that you’ve have discovered this marginalised yet so super visible and invincible Maskandi. That’s another world right there."

nonhlanhla.ngobese.71 wrote:

"Ncoooo, I'm touched by this. You don't have to be somebody, be yourself. I'm Proud."

piriecele said:

"Exactly how I felt when I attended a maskandi event. They have their own world we don’t know about."

zizipho_jojo added:

"Can definitely attest to this. Amabinca didn’t even know the lyrics to all the hip hop songs. Ayi bathi koNtencane bacula baze bakhale. Absolutely loved it, it was a beautiful event, well done @khuzani_mpungose."

