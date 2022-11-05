Somizi's lavish lifestyle had peeps curious about how he accumulated his fortune while his Sarafina cast members were suffering

The infamous Chris Excel started the spicy topic, and many people added their opinions about how Somizi earns his money

Successful actresses from the popular 90s movie were used as examples of thriving talent in the industry

People speculate about the finances of the cast of 'Sarafina.' Image: @somizi, @sindi_dlathu and @leletikhumalo

Source: Instagram

Twitter was buzzing with gossip as people speculated about the finances of the cast of Sarafina. A guy with the handle @ChrisExcel102 started the conversation by insinuating that Somizi is the only successful cast member from the movie, and the rest are starving.

Wild theories were flying around about how Somizi obtained his riches. Some suggested that being a part of the LGBTQI+ community greatly influenced his fame and wealth, reported Zalebs.

Sensible tweeps argued that Somizi is multi-talented, has different income streams, and is not reliant on acting gigs.

Others mentioned that Somizi's parents were already established in the entertainment industry when he started out, giving him an advantage.

The names of Sindi Dlathu and Leleti Khumalo popped up with Tweeps pointing out that they've managed to make a solid living from acting.

@Questerr_ mentioned:

"I suppose Whoopi Goldberg and Leleti Khumalo don’t count.‍♂️"

@KellyChubby3 stated:

"Cindy Dlathu is also rich."

@KZengwah98 wrote:

"The only people who are hungry here are the people who watched Sarafina."

@_Thabiso_GQ

"Somizi made himself a brand instead of being an actor. Some people are focusing on acting while Somizi is doing multiple things. That's why he managed to stay relevant for so many years."

@OfficialGefteM added:

"They could be rich they just don't display or flaunt their materialistic possessions. And they don't seek approval from social media."

@TeeTouchza shared:

"His parents were already big in the industry when he joined it."

@t_dzyl wrote:

"And he didn't even have a big part in the film."

