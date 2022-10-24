South African celebrities do not have it easy because their lifestyles must match the dazzling image they present on television

Celebrities are known to live the soft life, and fans are always surprised when they discover that this is not the case with many of them

Briefly News looks at celebrities who have been called out for wearing fake Gucci items, such as Somizi and MamKhize

Somizi Mhlongo and Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize are among Mzansi celebs who wore fake Gucci items. Image: @somizi and @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Celebrities in South Africa live their lives under a microscope. Their followers do not believe everything they say. Fans enjoy going deeper and discovering things for themselves.

This is also true of fashion. Many of their fans look up the clothes they wear on their social media accounts. Many Mzansi celebrities have been caught wearing fake fashion designer outfits at times.

Briefly look at the most well-known South African celebrities who have come under fire for wearing fake Gucci items.

1. Somizi Mhlongo

SomG was the first Mzansi celebrity whose name appeared on the Fake Gucci Community social media account, shocking many people online. SomG was singled out by the page's administrators for wearing a fake Gucci bucket hat.

However, it didn't take long for Somizi, who always flaunts his wealth for all to see online, to refute the accusations. The Idols SA judge mocked the trolls with a video of himself entering a Gucci store to make a purchase. He even displayed a receipt to ensure that everyone understood.

2. Omuhle Gela

Omuhle is also a member of the allegedly fake Gucci bucket hat gang. The same social media page also called her out.

However, sis was accused again, raising many people's eyebrows the second time. Instagram flagged her for wearing a fake Gucci Dionysus mini bag, according to ZAlebs.

3. Big Zulu

150 Bars Big Zulu is no stranger to being called out for wearing fake items. He wore a fake Gucci hat the first time and then a fake Gucci T-shirt the second time.

Nkabi, on the other hand, keeps things moving. Despite making a lot of money in the industry, he doesn't seem to mind being mocked on social media for buying fake items.

4. Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize

When you thought it couldn't get any worse, it just did! Shauwn Mkhize, the owner of a huge mansion, a football club, a reality show, and a successful businesswoman, was accused of wearing a fake brand.

The Fake Gucci community had flagged several items on MaMkhize. Shauwn's Gucci ace sneakers and jacket made it to the famous page, which was shocking, to say the least.

5. Mohlala Pholoso

Somizi's bestie Pholoso Mohlala was also chastised for wearing "Fake" Gucci clothing. His Gucci belt appeared to be nothing like the "Original." According to ZAlebs, his has square edges as opposed to the well-known, which has round edges.

