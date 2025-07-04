LaConco's new look stunned fans as she ditched her signature cornrows for a sleek blonde bob wig, which she proudly showcased on Instagram

Mzansi reactions were filled with praise for her glowing skin, snatched waist, and youthful appearance, with many asking for her skincare tips

Speaking to Briefly News, skin expert Dr. Suhail Alam shared foods that can promote flawless skin by reversing aging signs and boosting collagen

LaConco is the queen she thinks she is. The star had Mzansi doing a double-take when she debuted a new stunning hairstyle.

We all know LaConco loves to keep her hairstyles natural. The television presenter and former The Real Housewives of Durban star, who is known for rocking cornrows, shocked Mzansi when she shared two pictures wearing a stunning bob wig.

Taking to her Instagram page, the media personality admitted that she loved rocking her signature free-hand hairstyle, but the blonde bob wig looked stunning on her. She wrote:

"I love my free-hand hair do’s, but lo shuni weBob uyasebenza yaz😍. Hope you still voting Mnge by sending a sms to 36391 Podcast LaConco."

Take a look at the pictures below:

Fans can't get enough of LaConco's new look

Social media users could not believe their eyes when they first saw LaConco rocking her sleek hair. Many said the media personality should stick to such hairstyles because they looked great on her.

However, some fans spoke about LaConco's flawless skin. Many even asked the star to share her skincare tips because she looked stunning, even without makeup.

Fans also spoke about LaConco's snatched waist and natural curves. Some even said the media personality is now looking her age, since she started her self-care journey, which includes plastic surgeries.

@londie_london_official said:

"Haibohh😍😍 Waze wamuhle mama."

@we_live_for_marketing commented:

"You are starting to look more like your age, beautiful."

@kekemphuthi_official wrote:

"😍😍😍😍my favorite face, it was lovely seeing you izolo mama 😍😍😍"

@amanda.mbathaaa commented:

"Her name is Nonkanyiso Chonco, just Google !!😍😍😍😍"

@angel_dludlu wrote:

"Yhuuuu 😍😍 serving skin, hair, and body 🥰🥰🥰 @_laconco"

@untokozo_we_tiye added:

"Skin is always skinning.✨️✨️✨️"

@yes_iam_viv said:

"Ur so beautiful 🤩 I’m just staring at your picture yoooh o pila Shem ngwana batho 😍😍😍"

Skin expert talks about getting the perfect skin

Briefly News spoke to Dr. Suhail Alam from Aventus Clinic about how the food we eat plays a part in us getting flawless skin. She said some foods can reverse signs of aging by combating oxidative stress, boosting collagen production, and improving skin elasticity. These include:

"Sun-dried tomatoes are rich in lycopene, which helps reverse UV damage and prevents skin aging. Lycopene acts as an internal sunscreen, protecting collagen and skin tone.

"Asparagus can help reverse signs of aging by promoting detox and reducing inflammation with its high glutathione content. This antioxidant brightens and evens skin tone."

