Reality TV star and Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner danced to the upbeat song Jerusalema

Jenner had the time of her life while on vacation in Turks & Caicos with the Kylie Cosmetics crew

The viral song by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode even had a dance challenge, which took over TikTok in the early 2020s

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kylie Jenner danced to ‘Jerusalema’ in Turks & Caicos. Image: Kyliejenner

Source: Instagram

The song which took Nomcebo Zikode in and out of the courtroom is still making an impact globally.

American reality TV star Kylie Jenner was spotted dancing to the song while on an international girls' trip.

While on the Kylie Cosmetics girls' brand trip, Kylie got down on the dance floor to some award-winning sounds of Jerusalema. The team's last trip was in 2019, but Kylie decided to take the ladies on a much-needed work vacation.

TikTok user hailleyjacobus_ posted the video with the caption, "Kylie Jenner dancing to Jerusalema wasn't on my 2026 bingo card."

Mzansi in awe of Master KG's influence

South Africans were shocked to know that the song is still making an impact globally. On 12 May 2026, Nomcemo Zikode danced with the French President Emmanuel Macron during her performance at the performance during the Africa Forward summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

z.babyy joked:

"Period, wena Kylietsha."

m.salah was angry:

"Did I hear correctly? Somebody called it the Caribbean slide in the video."

Jamie cried:

"Why does the search bar say “the Kylie Jenner song”. They will name it "the Kylie dance"

Ms.Fancyface exclaimed:

"Ey! I even went to check her story on IG. That's crazy. About 5 years late."

NtateCay stated:

"The Kylie Jenner Dance Trend" is incoming."

Thizoh4 joked:

"South Africa sound ft Nigeria...I thank you."

ReyyaaUncut laughed:

"Watch them turn it into a trend. Hyping outrageous moves."

chaliyaboywako stated:

"She posted a pic and put a Bob Marley song, and I was like what do you know about Reggae? I Def knew she was listening to Timmy's playlist. In a kitten heel too."

caleo swartz cried:

"Oh my gosh. Master kg did that!"

Nthabi said:

"Went back to rewatch her status. Hawema lapho, this song is for birds here in South Africa."

Kylie Jenner dances to ‘Jerusalema’ in Turks & Caicos. Image: kyliejenner

Source: Instagram

Nomcebo Zikode takes label to court

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomcebo Zikode has reportedly taken her record label back to court over contractual disagreements, and it ended in tears for the singer.

The singer's ongoing legal battles over royalties with the label have ended in yet another loss, just two months after the last court defeat. Previously, the award-winning singer was left disappointed and knee-deep in debt, and netizens urged her to let it go.

"Our door remains open; she just needs to calm down so we can find a solution. But if she wants to keep fighting, that’s her choice; we can’t stop her; it’s her right," the label reportedly said.

Source: Briefly News