French President Emmanuel Macron went viral after dancing to Jerusalema with South African singer Nomcebo Zikode

The video showed Macron enjoying the performance during the Africa Forward summit in Kenya

South Africans praised the global impact of Jerusalema while joking about the French president’s shy dance moves

A familiar South African anthem once again stole the spotlight on the international stage after a world leader joined in on the dance. Social media users were entertained after spotting French President Emmanuel Macron moving to Jerusalema during an event in Kenya.

France's President Emmanuel Macron in Africa Forward. Image: Ludovic MARIN

Source: Getty Images

Brut.Africa posted a video on 12 May 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya, showing French President Emmanuel Macron dancing alongside South African singer Nomcebo Zikode during a live performance of Jerusalema at the Africa Forward summit.

Jerusalema became one of South Africa’s biggest global music exports after its release in 2019. The song, produced by Master KG and featuring Nomcebo Zikode’s vocals, sparked an international dance challenge that reached countries across Africa, Europe, America and Asia. From healthcare workers and police officers to schoolchildren and celebrities, millions participated in the viral dance craze.

Nomcebo Zikode represents SA at international summit

The Africa Forward summit brought together leaders, creatives and business figures to discuss innovation, partnerships and development across the African continent. Macron’s appearance at the event drew attention online, but it was his dance moment with Nomcebo that quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights.

Many people under Brut Africa's post praised how South African music continues to unite people globally years after Jerusalema first became a sensation. Others joked about Macron’s dance moves, saying he looked nervous but genuinely enjoyed the performance. Some South Africans also celebrated Nomcebo Zikode for continuing to represent local talent on prestigious international stages.

French President Emmanuel Macron dancing to Jerusalema. Image: Brut.Africa

Source: Instagram

Watch the Instagram video below:

French audience impressed by Nomcebo Zikode

Elsaqueenpsyko said:

“Il sait qu'il ne peut pas être réélu 3 fois ou bien. Translation: He knows he can’t be re-elected three times, right?”

Lamiawalidzak said:

“Il a envie de se défouler, mesquin. 😂 10 ans de pression. Translation: He wants to let loose, poor guy. 😂 10 years of pressure.”

Mariachrisdel said:

“Il n’est vraiment pas sérieux, notre président. Vivement son départ pour qu’il puisse profiter de la vie comme il veut. Translation: Our president really isn’t serious, can’t wait for him to leave so he can enjoy life however he wants. 🤣🤣”

Drizzyknny said:

“Les chansons préférées des darons. 😂 Translation: The favourite song of dads.”

Jocelyne Marty said:

“Franchement il n'a pas honte ! Foutage de gueule en bonne et due forme! Ça ne me fait même pas rire ! Translation: “Honestly, has he no shame! This is a complete joke!!!! It’s not even funny to me!”

Valou__35000 said:

“Manu, tu ferais mieux de rester là-bas, tu as l'air tellement plus heureux que dans ton propre pays. Normal en fait tu détestes les français et tu as foutu un tel bordel que tu veux le fuir. Profite, l'heure de rendre des comptes arrive. 😂😂 Translation: Manu, you’d do better to stay there, you look much happier than in your own country. Makes sense, actually, you hate the French and created such a mess that you want to escape it. Enjoy it, your time to answer for things is coming.”

Dvora said:

“Franchement il vit sa meilleure vie depuis qu’il sait que c’est bientôt fini. Translation: Honestly, he’s living his best life since he knows it’s almost over.”

Aphleymokoyoko said:

“Cette fois-ci c’est pas IA. 🤣🤲 Translation: This time it’s not AI.”

Its_journey_man said:

“My country people, we are nothing but a sinking ship; this will cost us big time. 😢😢”

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Source: Briefly News