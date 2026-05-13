Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has finally addressed the long-running confusion linking her to amapiano star Nkosazana Daughter because of their matching names

The veteran politician revealed that people from across Africa have been congratulating her over the singer’s success, believing the award-winning vocalist is her biological daughter

Social media users were left amused by the wholesome interaction, with many joking that Dlamini-Zuma is still the “mother of the nation” regardless

Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (left) and musician Nkosazana Daughter (right). Images: Nkosazana Daughter Instagram and Felix Dlangamandla

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — South Africans love connecting the dots, especially when it comes to celebrities with matching names. But after years of playful speculation, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has finally stepped in to clear up one of Mzansi’s funniest misunderstandings: no, amapiano star Nkosazana Daughter is not actually her daughter.

The 77-year-old ANC NEC member and former African Union Commission chairperson had social media users chuckling after revealing that people across Africa have been sending her congratulatory messages about the singer’s booming music career.

Dr Zuma clears up confusion on social media

Taking to X on 12 May 2026, Dlamini-Zuma admitted that many fans genuinely believed the chart-topping vocalist belonged to her famous family tree.

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Instead of brushing the confusion off, the veteran politician leaned into the wholesome moment and congratulated the singer’s real parents for “raising a superstar.”

“I have been receiving congratulatory messages on the success of #NkosazanaDaughter.Many people, especially on the continent, mistakenly think she is one of my daughters,” she wrote.

See X post here:

Nkosazana Daughter continues to dominate the amapiano scene. The Durban-born singer has become one of the country’s most recognisable voices thanks to hits like Sofa Silahlane with Master KG and collaborations with amapiano heavyweights DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small.

Social media users immediately turned the comment section into a comedy club, with many insisting that Dlamini-Zuma is still “the mother of the nation” regardless of DNA.

Others joked that if you’ve ever danced to Abantwana Bakho, then technically, everyone is her child anyway.

Social media reactions

@koko_matshela joked:

"It does not work like that Ma. Singabantwana bakho sisonke!"

@MagaselaMzobe replied:

"Mama, you don’t choose who you want as your child or not; we are all your children. Congratulations, your daughter is doing very well in music."

@SabeloChalufu said:

"No ma’am. She made you a song. Umntwana wakho (she's your child.)"

@MapulaMokgosang remarked:

"You are the mother of a nation, Mama. They are not wrong."

@TumiMashabela said:

"Hebanna, this is cute. I love it, Mama, for acknowledging our young artists, but she'd be international if you just said yes, she's my daughter. But thank you."

Nkosazane Dlamini- Zuma shares memories of Nathi Mthethwa

Previously, Briefly News reported that former Deputy President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, shared lighthearted memories of former ambassador Nathi Mthethwa after his tragic death. Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, France, on 30 September. Dlamini-Zuma spoke at Mthethwa's home on KwaMbonambi in KwaZulu-Natal on 2 October, where she went to pay her last respects. Dlamini-Zuma shared fond memories she shared with Mthethwa, including that Mthethwa respected her and did not call her gogo.

Source: Briefly News