The former deputy president, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, saluted the late Nathi Mthethwa, who died in Paris, France

The former ambassador was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris on 30 September after he was reported missing a day before

Dlamini-Zuma shared jokes about Mthethwa and shared fond memories of him, and South Africans were not moved

KWAZULU-NATAL — The former Deputy President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, shared lighthearted memories of former ambassador Nathi Mthethwa. Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, France, on 30 September.

According to SABC News, Dlamini-Zuma spoke at Mthethwa's home on KwaMbonambi in KwaZulu-Natal on 2 October. She went to pay her last respects. Dlamini-Zuma shared fond memories she shared with Mthethwa

Dlamini-Zuma fondly remembers Mthethwa

Dlamini-Zuma said that she remembered Mthethwa as a soldier who died in the line of duty. She said Mthethwa respected her and did not call her gogo. The former Foreign Affairs minister encouraged him to travel to Paris with his wife, where he was appointed as the ambassador in 2023.

She told him that all the ambassadors who died while she was the foreign minister went to their respective posts alone and not with their partners. She said that after some time, he called her and thanked her for her advice.

What you need to know about Mthethwa's death

The African National Congress conveyed its condolences after Mthethwa was found at the Hyatt hotel in Paris

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed his death, and the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola

Nathi Mthethwa's brother said the family was unhappy with how they learned about his death and blamed the government for not properly informing them

More details about his death emerged as the French authorities revealed that there were signs that the window in his hotel room was forced open

His family sent a heartfelt message of thanks to South Africans and the government for their support

What did South Africans say?

netizens commenting on X were not impressed and roasted Dlamini-Zuma,

SA First said:

"She knows that she is lying."

Zwane Mangethe said:

"Died in a lavish hotel in Paris at the expense of taxpayers."

QB Trailers said:

"Now remember, fellow citizens, the line of duty for cadres is corruption."'

Live Sophia said:

"Losing a soldier is always tragic, no matter the circumstances. Makes you think about the real human cost behind the headlines."

Nathi Mthethwa's body to be repatriated

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Nathi Mthethwa's remains will be repatriated after the French authorities complete their investigations. This was after Mthwthwa died in France.

The French authorities said the body is likely to be released on 6 or 7 October 2025 at the latest. After this, preparations will be made to repatriate his body to the country.

