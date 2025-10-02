Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Conveys Condolences to Nathi Mthethwa
- The former deputy president, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, saluted the late Nathi Mthethwa, who died in Paris, France
- The former ambassador was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris on 30 September after he was reported missing a day before
- Dlamini-Zuma shared jokes about Mthethwa and shared fond memories of him, and South Africans were not moved
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
KWAZULU-NATAL — The former Deputy President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, shared lighthearted memories of former ambassador Nathi Mthethwa. Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, France, on 30 September.
According to SABC News, Dlamini-Zuma spoke at Mthethwa's home on KwaMbonambi in KwaZulu-Natal on 2 October. She went to pay her last respects. Dlamini-Zuma shared fond memories she shared with Mthethwa
Dlamini-Zuma fondly remembers Mthethwa
Dlamini-Zuma said that she remembered Mthethwa as a soldier who died in the line of duty. She said Mthethwa respected her and did not call her gogo. The former Foreign Affairs minister encouraged him to travel to Paris with his wife, where he was appointed as the ambassador in 2023.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
She told him that all the ambassadors who died while she was the foreign minister went to their respective posts alone and not with their partners. She said that after some time, he called her and thanked her for her advice.
What you need to know about Mthethwa's death
- The African National Congress conveyed its condolences after Mthethwa was found at the Hyatt hotel in Paris
- The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed his death, and the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola
- Nathi Mthethwa's brother said the family was unhappy with how they learned about his death and blamed the government for not properly informing them
- More details about his death emerged as the French authorities revealed that there were signs that the window in his hotel room was forced open
- His family sent a heartfelt message of thanks to South Africans and the government for their support
What did South Africans say?
netizens commenting on X were not impressed and roasted Dlamini-Zuma,
SA First said:
"She knows that she is lying."
Zwane Mangethe said:
"Died in a lavish hotel in Paris at the expense of taxpayers."
QB Trailers said:
"Now remember, fellow citizens, the line of duty for cadres is corruption."'
Live Sophia said:
"Losing a soldier is always tragic, no matter the circumstances. Makes you think about the real human cost behind the headlines."
Nathi Mthethwa's body to be repatriated
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Nathi Mthethwa's remains will be repatriated after the French authorities complete their investigations. This was after Mthwthwa died in France.
The French authorities said the body is likely to be released on 6 or 7 October 2025 at the latest. After this, preparations will be made to repatriate his body to the country.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.