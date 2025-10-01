French authorities continue investigations into the death of South African ambassador, Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau has since revealed what authorities found in the hotel room Mthethwa was in

Authorities have also shared information about Mthethwa’s worrying message to his wife which sparked the search for him

PARIS, FRANCE — French authorities have released more details following the death of Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa at the Hyatt Regency Etoile hotel in Paris.

The South African ambassador to the country was found dead in the inner courtyard of the hotel in the morning of Tuesday, 30 September 2020. He had been reported missing a day earlier by his wife after she received a worrying message from him.

After rumours swirled online about his disappearance and the discovery of his body, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) officially confirmed that he had passed away.

French Authorities originally said they believed Mthethwa fell to his death from the window of his room on the 22nd floor.

Paris prosecutor provides more detail about Mthethwa’s death

Investigations into Mthethwa’s death has since begun, with Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau saying they found no signs of a struggle or traces of medication or narcotics at the scene. She added that the window in the room had also been forced open. Mthethwa reportedly booked the room 10 days before and checked in on 29 September at approximately 4:30 pm.

"Staff noticed that in his hotel room, located on the 22nd floor, the window's anti-opening safety mechanism had been forced open, and scissors were left at the scene," she said.

Mthethwa’s wife received worrying message

Beccuau also noted that the ambassador was reported missing after he sent a worrying message to his wife, Philisiwe Buthelezi. Mthethwa’s wife told authorities that she last saw her husband shortly before 4:30 pm on 29 September 2025, when he was on his way to a cocktail party.

“She then received a message from him shortly after 9:30, in which he apologised and expressed his intention to take his own life,” Beccuau stated.

The Paris prosecutor's office has since opened an inquiry into the cause of death.

Paris hotel staff remain mum on Mthethwa’s death

On Tuesday, 30 September, News24 visited the hotel, where they found that staff were instructed not to speak to the media.

"We've been instructed not to talk to journalists," a waitress told the publication.

She added that she knew very little anyway, as the hotel had given them very little information. One of the security managers also stated that they would not be talking to the media but indicated that the hotel managers were in crisis mode.

News24 also spoke to some guests, noting that many were unaware of the tragedy that occurred. Keven Fowl, an American national, told the publication that now that he thought about it, he did notice a few police officers at the premises, but didn’t know what it was about.

"Walking around the hotel this morning, you would never have guessed that someone had died. The atmosphere was perfectly normal," Fowl’s companion, Adrianne, said.

Mthethwa last made headlines because of Madlanga Commission

As tributes poured in for the former South Africa Minister of Police, some recalled that he was mentioned at the Madlanga Commission.

Mthethwa was mentioned during Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s testimony in connection with political interference.

Briefly News reported that he was also added to the witness list for Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee.

