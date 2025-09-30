Nathi Mthethwa, the South African Ambassador to France, was found dead a day after he was reported missing

The former Minister of Police was recently mentioned during testimony in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Mthethwa was also added to the witness list for Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee probing Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's allegations

Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi namedropped the former Minister of Police, Nathi Mthethwa, during testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Darren Stewart

GAUTENG – The sudden passing of Nathi Mthethwa has raised speculation online about the timing of his death, with his name being recently mentioned in connection with political interference within the criminal justice system. The former Minister of Police’s body was found outside a hotel in Paris, a day after he was last seen.

Mthethwa was recently mentioned by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Mthethwa served as Police Minister from 11 May 2009 until 25 May 2014.

Why was Mthethwa named in Mkhwanazi’s testimony?

During his testimony at the Bridgitte Mbandla Justice College in Pretoria, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, alleged that Mthethwa forced former Inspector-General of Intelligence, Faith Radebe, to withdraw a criminal case against Richard Mdluli.

Mdluli was the former head of Crime Intelligence. He was accused of abuse of the police's secret slush fund to pay for private trips, as well as using police safe houses for personal use.

Mkhwanazi was the Acting National Police Commissioner at the time and was pursuing criminal charges against Mdluli. He claimed he was prevented from doing so due to political interference, alleging that Mthethwa interfered in the corruption case in 2011. Mkhwanazi claimed that the former minister influenced Radebe to withdraw a letter of prosecution against Mdluli.

Mthethwa allegedly called Mkhwanazi into a meeting with Radebe, indicating they would not pursue charges against Mdluli. KZN’s top cop stated that political interference was happening then, and he would not keep quiet when he saw that it was still happening now.

Mthethwa added to Parliament’s witness list

Following allegations made by Mkhwanazi, Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee began finalising its witness list for its own hearings into the claims.

Each party submitted a list of witnesses that should appear before Parliament, with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) submitting the most extensive list, with 20 names. The EFF’s list included President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mthethwa, as well as several senior police and intelligence officials.

Julius Malema motivated the decision for each submission, saying that former ministers needed to testify about the alleged political interference.

South Africans sceptical about Mthethwa’s death

Social media users expressed concern with Mthethwa’s sudden passing, with some speculating it had something to do with the Madlanga Commission.

@ForeverTahj said:

“They definitely whacked Nathi Mthethwa because nothing about his disappearance and subsequent "fall" from a 22nd-floor building makes sense. The Madlanga Commission is about to get even crazier, I fear.”

@Raesetja123 added:

“So, Nathi Mthethwa dies before the Madlanga Commission? Just like that? 😳naaahhhhhhh.”

@Fulunem stated:

“Yoh, I hope it’s not because of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry! RIP former minister Nathi Mthethwa.”

BeingNaledi noted:

“Nathi Mthethwa, Former Minister of Police (2009-2014), found dead by apparent suicide in the middle of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry certainly does raise eyebrows.”

@major_mentalist said:

“Nathi Mthethwa is now dead after his wife got a worrying message from him yesterday. What movie is this? Was Nathi going to be called to the Madlanga Commission and then spill more beans since he has already been implicated? Seems like Mkhwanazi is fighting the devil straight.”

A look at Mthethwa's political career

Briefly News recently took a look at Mthethwa's political career, which spanned almost two decades and two different presidencies.

The former Minister of Police also served as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, during his lengthy political career.

Mthethwa, known by close associates as Bab'Nyambose, was appointed as the country's ambassador to France.

