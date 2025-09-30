Nathi Mthethwa was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel in France on Tuesday, 30 September 2025

Ntsiki Mazwai sparked online discussions after raising questions about the circumstances surrounding Nathi Mthethwa's death

Social media users reacted with a mix of speculation and scepticism, with several agreeing with Mazwai

Briefly News reached out to Nathi Mthethwa's close friend, who paid tribute to the late politician

Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to Nathi Mthethwa's passing. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images, missntsikimazwai/Instagram

Outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has sparked social media chatter after weighing in on former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa's death.

Mthethwa, who was serving as South Africa's ambassador to France, was confirmed dead on Tuesday, 30 September 2025. His body was found at the Hyatt Hotel a day after he was reported missing. He was reportedly last seen on 29 September 2025.

According to a United Kingdom publication, The Mirror, Mthethwa died from a fall from the 22nd floor of the hotel.

As South Africans continue to react to news of Nathi Mthethwa’s passing, Ntsiki Mazwai has added her voice, sparking wild reactions.

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Nathi Mthethwa's death

Taking to her verified X (Twitter) account minutes after Nathi Mthethwa’s passing was confirmed, Ntsiki Mazwai speculated about the late former ANC politician’s death. Mthethwa had recently made headlines after he was implicated in forcing the withdrawal of a criminal case against ex-Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

Reacting to the unclear circumstances surrounding Nathi Mthethwa’s death, Ntsiki Mazwai posted a cryptic question asking if there was a link between the former police minister’s death and General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive testimony at the Madlanga Commission. The post was captioned:

“Yoh…..do you think it’s connected? 👀 💀”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Ntsiki Mazwai questions Nathi Mthethwa's death

While Ntsiki Mazwai, who previously faced a lawsuit after a social media comment, didn’t mention any names, social media users were quick to connect the dots about what and who she was referring to. Several social media users highlighted the bizarre circumstances surrounding Nathi Mthethwa’s death. Some agreed with Ntsiki Mazwai’s sentiments.

Here are some of the comments:

@justthembi said:

“Sounds like He fell from the ninth floor. He hanged himself. He slipped on a piece of soap while washing. He hanged himself. He slipped on a piece of soap while washing. He fell from the ninth floor. He hanged himself while washing. He slipped from the ninth floor.”

@Maluleke720121 agreed:

“In this country, everything is connected, that's for sure.”

@NtsaphoMadyibi said:

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire 🔥”

@tebatso_makoea suggested:

“Obviously, it is connected; they will try to make it a suicide case. Maar we all know it is not.”

@ayankabs questioned:

“Is he even dead?”

Meanwhile, Briefly News was able to reach out to a close family friend of the late former Minister. The friend reacted to Mthethwa's passing and paid tribute to the late politician.

“I will remember Bab’Nyambose as someone who was always available to help me and advise me. It’s a huge loss,” the friend said.

Ntsiki Mazwai sparked a heated discussion after she speculated about Nathi Mthethwa's death. Image: Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images, missntsikimazwai/Instagram

