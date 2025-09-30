President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed sadness and shock at the death of former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa

Mthethwa's body was found at the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, France, where he was stationed as the country's ambassador

South Africans slammed Ramaphosa and accused him of not holding Mthethwa accountable for alleged corruption

Cyril Ramaphosa was saddened by Nathi Mthethwa's death. Images: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images and Deaan Vivier/Beeld/Gallo Images via Getty Images

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — South Africans were not impressed when President Cyril Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to Nathi Mthethwa. The ex-Minister of Police was found dead at the Hyatt Hotel on 30 September 2025.

Ramaphosa posted his condolences on his @CyrilRamaphosa X account. He said that the passing of Mthethwa, who was the country's ambassador to France, is a moment of deep grief. He said citizens and the government stand beside the Mthethwa family.

Ramaphosa salutes Mthethwa

Ramaphosa praised Mthethwa, whose political career spanned decades. He said that Mthethwa served the nation in diverse capacities during a lifetime that ended prematurely and traumatically.

"In his last tenure of service, he facilitated the deepening of relations between South Africa and the Republic of France, which has produced benefits for individuals and businesses in both countries and advanced our cooperation in the global arena," he said.

Nathi Mthethwa's body was found in Paris. Image: ANNA KURTH/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation confirmed Mthethwa's passing. The Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, described his death as a loss. H described him as a distinguished servant of the nation. He said his career was marked by dedicated service.

Mthethwa was also mentioned at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified that Mthethwa interfered in the prosecution of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli. He said that Mthethwa influenced former Inspector-General of Intelligence, Faith Radebe, to withdraw a letter of prosecution against Mdluli.

What did South Afrians say?

South Africans slammed Ramaphosa's condolence message.

Moyabo Masipa asked:

"Why did you not hold him accountable for the wall that he built around his own house with money from the crime intelligence slush fund?"

Gino Chauke said:

"This is a tragic loss, and my condolences go out to the family. At the same time, South Africans deserve full transparency. The timing of Minister Mthethwa's passing, given his recent implication in the Madlanga Commission, cannot simply be brushed aside as a coincidence."

Wise asked:

"Didn't Nathi travel with security, and France has failed to protect a foreign diplomat?"

Tactical Tuck said:

"His name was mentioned in a report. A couple of days later, he falls out of a building and dies."

Mukondeleli said:

"You tried to hide him in France, but his sins have followed him."

