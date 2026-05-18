A content fashion enthusiast has wowed the internet after showcasing a stunning formal outfit she bought online for a family celebration

The video was shared on TikTok, leaving style lovers feeling impressed and eager to recreate the exact sophisticated look

Social media users flooded the comments section, with many begging for the item code, while others discussed potential import customs duties

A happy shopper showcased a formal outfit she found online. Image: @tiyyahasan

Source: TikTok

A North West trendsetter proved that finding the perfect event wear does not have to break the bank after sharing her latest international online shopping success.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @tiyyahasan on 17 May 2026, where it gained traction from many style-conscious users to elevate their formal wardrobes.

The creator showcased an exquisite sage green formal attire she purchased from a global e-commerce giant, Shein, for R1147. She explained that she purchased the unique ensemble specifically to attend her cousin’s wedding reception. The dress features a unique combination of a tailored pantsuit seamlessly integrated with a flowing, dramatic overskirt.

Flawless formal Shein find

She expressed her satisfaction with the order, confirming that the material quality exceeded her expectations and looked magnificent in person. The only slight drawback she mentioned was the length of the trousers, which required minor alterations to achieve a perfect fit. To help other shoppers avoid disappointment, TikTok user @tiyyahasan shared an invaluable piece of advice from her previous hauls. She urged buyers to go through the review section and look at the actual photographs uploaded by previous customers to verify the authenticity and appearance of the garments before checking out.

Briefly News reached out to Atiyyah for a comment. At the time of publication, she had not responded.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA applauds the sophisticated ensemble

The post generated immense excitement as fashion enthusiasts rushed to the comments section to compliment the creator on how spectacular she looked in the outfit. Many viewers requested the specific product code, eager to add the striking piece to their own collections. Some raised queries regarding customs charges, expressing a nervous hope that SARS duties would not be expensive upon delivery. The discussion also saw experienced online shoppers agreeing with her safety tip. They emphasised that the evaluation of real customer photos and feedback was a crucial step in ensuring a successful shopping experience on global retail apps.

The woman also showed a picture of herself in the striking high-collared pantsuit combination. Image: @tiyyahasan

Source: TikTok

User @Andiie said:

"Please send the code 😭. I need this for a wedding in December."

User @FOSHEINI commented:

"I agree, reading reviews is a must on Shein, you really can’t go wrong when you check them first 😍."

User @Rey said:

"You look amazing in it."

User @Zaynab Lorgat added:

"So pretty❤️for reference, what size did you get?"

User @Kiera_Maharaj shared:

"This is stunning! How do the sizes work on Shein compared to SA?"

User @Gee201079 commented:

"My daughter's matric ball dress last year, Think we paid like R900. And you're right, u must go check the reviews. Altered a bit, cause she's very, very thin. Other than that, we didn't have any problems."

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Source: Briefly News