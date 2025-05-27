An Irish couple living on a farm went viral after sharing how they upgraded their setup with affordable Temu finds

The video was shared on YouTube and showed the wife unboxing farming supplies and testing out equipment for their animals

Social media users were impressed by the tech-savvy farm and praised the duo’s love for their animals and smart shopping skills

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Irish farmers unboxed farming items they bought from Temu, impressing many. Image: @farmer_phil_235

Source: Instagram

A farming couple from Ireland just showed that Temu, an online shopping platform with a wide range of products, isn't only for clothes, gadgets, and homeware, after unboxing the farming items they bought.

The duo showed off the items on the YouTube channel Farmer Phil, in a video showing how they have taken farming to the next level with technology, and keeping their calves disease-free and happy with Temu items.

Modern farm tools in action

In the video, the farmer's wife excitedly unpacks a massive delivery from Temu. Inside the haul were affordable farm essentials like packs of syringes, vaccine guns, horse hay balls, stick markers, and bright red space hoopers for calves to enjoy.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She broke down each item, saying she paid €50 (approximately R1,000) in total and that the product arrived in under a week. One of her biggest wins was the vaccine gun, which she said looked exactly like a pricey one from a farming store, just way cheaper. Their high-tech setup didn't stop there.

The farmer added that their goats now use electric fencing and their calf is fed through an automatic machine that detects when a calf is unwell. The space hoppers were a hit too; the animals bumped them with their heads and played with them non-stop.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Temu's global takeover

Since its debut in September 2022, Temu has rapidly expanded to 90 markets worldwide, offering a diverse range of merchandise at highly competitive prices. Temu was named a top Apple-recommended app of 2024 and operates one of the most visited e-commerce websites in the world.

Gregor Murray, VP at Digital Commerce Global Group says digital marketplaces like Temu have decoupled price and quality by removing intermediary markups and enabling consumers to buy directly from manufacturers. In South Africa, 1 in 3 have used the platform and nearly 40% have become active monthly users just one year after its launch, according to a recent survey.

Netizens react to calf joy

The video got a warm reception from animal lovers and farm fans online. Many were obsessed with the fancy equipment and said the calves looked delighted with their new toys. Some praised the couple for how well they care for their animals, calling their techy setup next-level. Others vouched for Temu, saying it was a one-stop shopping platform as it sold more than just household gadgets and clothes.

Farmer Phil unboxed the farming items he bought from Temu. Image: @farmer_phil_235

Source: Instagram

User @HootMaRoot commented:

"Last year, I saw the no-fence collars being used on cattle, and from what they said, they worked well. If they work well on the goats, it will be a great way to get them to eat the ivy and brambles on and amongst the trees. Got a fair few things from Temu, mostly stuff has been ok. From what I can see, it's the same stuff as Amazon but priced cheaper."

User @nigelhales874 shared:

"Liv, a great idea for the calves making them happy and the self-feeding cubicles, thanks 👍 again, both of you 🤞💯 great video."

User @TheIrishStoneCottage added:

"Brilliant, calves look happy 😃."

User @Farmer_scoobs said:

"The auto feeder is fantastic for catching calves like that!"

3 Briefly News Temu articles

A Cape Town motorcycle rental company owner shared an impressive video showing a high-quality exhaust link pipe for a BMW motorcycle he purchased from Temu

A man got lucky on his first Temu purchase after scoring a beautiful airfryer that worked perfectly well for only R19.

A local woman explained that shoppers should blame Temu and Shein for high customs fees, saying customs fees are calculated according to administration fees and the duty percentage each item attracts.

Source: Briefly News