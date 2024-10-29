A kind lady shared a video to help people who shop on the international shopping retailers to understand how customs fees work

The hun gave a detailed explanation, blowing off the myth that prices are calculated by the weight of the items on her TikTok page

Social media users were very grateful for the explanation and took to the woman's page to thank her for the information

A TikTok user left the online community singing her praises after detailing how customs calculates the amount to charge a person when receiving goods and explained which items cost more.

The hun shared the informative clip on the video streaming platform under her user handle @shesmishka, dismissing many myths about customs fees.

How customs fees are calculated

In the video, the lady details that customs fees are not based on which day you make your order but on the documentation fee, an administration fee, and the duty percentages the item attracts, adding that not all items attract duty.

She adds that branded items cost more and that shoes attract the highest charge duty percentages.

Mzansi peeps are grateful for the plug

After seeing the video, social media users took to the lady's feed to thank her for explaining how customs fees are calculated, as many thought buying more meant paying more charges.

User@jaysperspective said:

"This actually makes so much sense."

User @Jami May 🩵 shared:

"Thank you for this useful information 🥰."

User @Bigstinky added:

"Thank you for this! I buy internationally and had no idea how these amounts were calculated👏."

User @Bianca Klazen commented:

"My last order, I never paid customs at all my courier was Aramax, and I asked them about it, and they mentioned something of my shipment had been cleared already as low value."

User @𝕸𝖔𝖆𝖌i felt relieved:

"Finally, someone who gets it!😭everyone keeps saying it has to do with weight. I buy wigs, and they’re not heavy, and I get charged a lift."

User @callmeelsh asked:

"So insightful. Thank you. Where do we get the list of what materials attract what duties?"

Woman shares unhappiness after paying almost R500 customs fees

In another Briefly News article, a woman took to her TikTok account to express her frustration after being charged R455 customs fees for her R2K order.

Social media users shared their stories, frustrated as none knew why they were charged large amounts.

