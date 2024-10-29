A group of roommates who stay in the same high school hostel shared their rejection emails from a local university

All of them received the same communication, which amused the matriculants as they continued reading

Social media users motivated them not to give up and promised that the university might reconsider after they receive their matric results

Getting accepted at a university is becoming increasingly difficult, as institutions can only accommodate a certain number of students.

A TikTok user with the handle @milisamashumi shared a video of her seven roommates, all rejected by North-West University, reading their mail after receiving it.

The mail that ended their NWU hope

The students found humour in their rejection emails, reading them out as if it were good news. They started from the beginning, laughing off as they got to the end and called the rejection a scam.

Watch the video below:

Other Grade 12 learners relate

The video attracted many comments from people who sympathised with the young ladies. Some also shared their rejection stories, and others motivated them to reapply after receiving their matric results.

User @kayise said:

"I should be there with you guys, reading this email nami😭👊."

User @euneth3 detailed:

"My daughter is currently doing Grade 12, but she is rejected already. How? She gets level sevens across her subjects."

User @Nhlanhla Mnume (RUGBRATSS) advised:

"To anyone seeing this comment, please check the university prospectus to match the requirements. It's better to be rejected due space not being not to meet the requirements."

User @Mr Lelo Scarlet noted:

"They just reviving the remnants....reapply."

User @naledigudazi said:

"It won't be funny in February and someone doesn't have a uni to go to."

User @Problematic_Much🙃added:

"They might reconsider after matric results."

SA woman gets accepted at MANCOSA after two rejections from UNISA

In another Briefly News article, a woman rejected by UNISA twice shared a post detailing her excitement after being accepted at MANCOSA.

Social media users did not hesitate to send the lady congratulatory messages on her feed, praising her for not giving up.

