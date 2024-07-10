“Life Didn’t End”: UNISA Rejects Woman Twice, Finds Success at MANCOSA

A content creator on TikTok shared that she was rejected twice by an online public learning institution

However, she did not give up, and her application to another online private tertiary institution was accepted

Members of the online community took to the comment section to shower the woman with congratulatory messages

A woman was determined to get her Bachelor of Education from an online tertiary institution. Images: @trishatumie

A woman picked herself up and dusted herself off after being rejected by a local university more than once, later getting accepted at another.

Sharing a snippet of her story on TikTok, a content creator named Trisha (who uses the handle @trishatumie on the app) stated that she furthered her studies by making it her mission to obtain a Bachelor of Education degree.

However, she was initially unsuccessful in her application, which she sent to the public e-learning institution UNISA, but that did not get her down.

In her TikTok video, Trisha said:

"POV: Life didn't end when UNISA rejected me twice. MANCOSA said, 'I got you.'"

Unlike UNISA, MANCOSA, which also allows its students to study online, is a private institution.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to woman's acceptance into MANCOSA

Trisha's video reached over 300,000 TikTokkers, with some heading to the comment section with queries and congratulatory messages.

@mszuney laughed and said to the studying mother:

"It’s ok, nana. MANCOSA is the Woolies of distance education, anyway. You’re in good hands."

@mst397 shared their opinion with the online community:

"I underestimated MANCOSA. Their curriculum is top-notch."

@marblesnest also shared their thoughts about the two schools:

"It's hard getting into UNISA if you want to study teaching or law because most students choose those two courses."

Adding positivity in the comments, @karabotshiamomose wrote:

"You will prosper and make yourself proud. You got this."

Grateful, @khathutshelo.rath said to Trisha:

"Thank you for the motivation."

