A young lady from Durban has taken to social media to speak about how disappointed she was after being rejected for a job she prepared very well for

The pained woman detailed how excited she was for the employment opportunity and said she did not sleep for two days to get ready for the interview

LinkedIn users encouraged the young lady to never give up and offered comfort and advice on how she could deal with the disappointment

Getting rejected for a job is always painful, especially when you invested a lot of time and effort to ensure that you’d be well prepared for any curveball a potential employer could throw you.

One stunner from Durban was incredibly disheartened after she was super amped to land a potential job and was rejected, despite all the effort she put into wowing the hiring manager.

Slindile was so disappointed after being rejected for a job she was excited to undertake. Image: Slindile Shabane/LinkedIn and Slindile Shabane/Facebook.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Slindile Shabane noted that she didn’t sleep for two days because of how excited she was about the interview.

The mom-of-one further went on to say that she practised questions and answers and ensured that she looked professional before meeting with the potential employer:

“On Monday I was so excited to be invited for an interview. I didn’t sleep for two days preparing myself; practicing possible questions and answers. I made sure I looked presentable as well, only to get back a ‘we regret to inform you, your application was unsuccessful, thank you for your time’ email. Job hunting is seriously emotionally draining.”

Mzansi netizens offer comfort

Many social media users could relate to the disappointed young woman’s pain and offered her kind words of comfort. Others encouraged Slindile to never give up and to continue fighting to find a job:

Khanyisani Siyabonga Buthelezi said:

“Job hunting is a job itself; we need to add it as experience in our resume.”

Tshiamo Dikobe added:

“You looked amazing. Hang in there!”

Tania Pandula wrote:

“I totally agree with you; it is emotionally draining, I have been sending more than 20 applications per day and nothing comes up it is exhausting and you will start to question yourself.”

