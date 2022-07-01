A woman from Pretoria has left Mzansi moved after taking to LinkedIn to share how overjoyed she is in her job as a lab administrator

Makgauta Jacobs noted that she nearly gave up on her dream of finding a positive work environment after she quit her previous employment position in 2019

Social media users were inspired by the perseverant woman’s testimony of hope and applauded her courage

Finding the job of your dreams can be hard, especially in a country like South Africa, with unemployment rife.

An inspiring woman from Pretoria has taken to social media to share her testimony of hope after pursuing and obtaining a job as a lab administrator at Pathcare Vermaak.

Makgauta Jacobs had nearly lost hope in the search for her dream job but is so happy working in the lab at Pathcare Vermaak. Image: Makgauta Jacobs/LinkedIn and makgautajacobs/Instagram

In a post on LinkedIn, Makgauta Jacobs donned her white lab coat and proudly spoke about how she never thought she would obtain a job that made her as happy as this one does.

She also thanked God for helping to fulfil her dream of assisting others and for helping her reach the full extent of her potential:

“Two years ago, I didn't even think that one day I would be wearing a white coat and saving lives for a living, but God had a plan for my life.”

In a previous post, the woman opened up about taking a leap of faith and leaving her unfulfilling job in 2019 after working there for 15 years and receiving no benefits or recognition for her hard work. Despite not working in 2020, she never gave up on herself and is now all the happier because of it.

LinkedIn users were proud of Makgauta for having the courage to reach for the stars and find a work environment where she is appreciated.

Zola labenza said:

“With God, everything is possible.”

Tumelo TMO added:

“This is beautiful. Congratulations.”

Samuel Vutlhari wrote:

“SA is alive with possibilities.”

