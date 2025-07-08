The MK Party's former Mpumalanga Provincial Convenor, Mary Phadi, lost her latest court case against the party

She filed a contempt of court case after the party removed her from her post, and she fought to remain in power

The MK Party welcomed the decision and threw its weight behind Busi Mkhwebane, who replaced Phadi

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

MK Phadi lost her court case against the MK Party. Image: Lindokuhle Hadebe

Source: Facebook

MBOMBELA, MPUMALANGA — The MK Party's former Mpumalanga Convenor, Mary Phadi, angrily burned the party's constitution after the Mpumalanga High Court upheld the party's decision to remove her from her position.

Mary Phadi loses court case

Phadi appeared before the High Court in Mbombela on 8 July 2025. She filed contempt of court papers against her former party, accusing it of violating a court order that ordered her reinstatement. Her case was dismissed, and her dismissal was upheld.

Phadi loses her cool

In a video Sihle Mavuso posted on his @ZANewsFlash X account, Mary Phadi addressed her supporters and, in their presence, burned the MK Party's constitution. She berated the constitution, and onlookers cheered as she torched it. She then took a swipe at Floyd Shivasmbu, who was removed as the MK Party's secretary-general.

View the X video here:

What did the MK Party say?

The MK Party released a statement on its @MkhontoweSizwex X account, welcoming the ruling. The party celebrated that the ruling affirmed its appointment of Busi Mkhwebane as the convenor in Mpumalanga. Mkhwebane joined the party after she resigned from the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The official position celebrated its victory against Mary Phadi. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Despite understandable teething problems, the MK Party remains the fastest growing party in South Africa and holds the proud historical record for unseating the sellout African National Congress of Ramaphosa from power. The next goal is to achieve the long-sought unity of all progressive forces: the only path to true liberation and decolonisation," he said.

View the X statement here:

Mary Phadi and MK Party

Phadi has had a few runs in the leadership of the party. In 2024, she accused the deputy president, Dr John Hlophe, of making unwanted sexual advances towards her. She said that she had evidence to prove her allegations, and the MK Party said it would investigate the claims.

She was also critical of Shivambu when he held the position of the party's secretary-general. In May, she called for him to resign from his role. She said most of the party members wanted him out of the party. Phadi accused Shivambu of creating chaos in the MK Party.

Zuma blames Hlophe for Phadi court blunder

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party's president, Jacob Zuma, blamed Hlophe for the party's failure to oppose her 2024 appeal. Zuma accused Hlophe of changing lawyers without informing him.

Zuma said that Hlophe sidelined the party's official lawyers and enlisted the services of other lawyers. He said he knew nothing of this and said Hlophe acted out of genuine concern.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News