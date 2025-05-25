Global site navigation

Former MK Party Mpumalanga Convenor Mary Phadi Wants Floyd Shivambu out of the Party
Former MK Party Mpumalanga Convenor Mary Phadi Wants Floyd Shivambu out of the Party

by  Tebogo Mokwena
3 min read
  • The MK Party's former convenor in Mpumalanga, Mary Phadi, posted a video criticising the party's secretary general, Floyd Shivmbuu
  • She slammed a faction of members in the province for saying that they align with Shivambu
  • Phadi said that Shivambu must go; she further distanced herself from any faction that associates itself with Shivambu

Mary Phadi from the MK Party in Mpumalanga called on secretary-general Floyd Shivambu must leave the party
Mary Phadi slammed Floyd Shivambu. Images: @zizipho50/X and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: UGC

MPUMALANGA —The MK Party's former Mpumalanga convenor, Mary Phadi, has slammed secretary-general Floyd Shivambu and said most party members want to see him gone.

Mary Phadi wants Floyd gone

X user Zizipho posted a video of Phadi voicing her frustrations with Shivambu on her @zizipho50 X account. In the video, Phadi said a few members of the party in the province claim that the Mpumalanga MKP is fully behind Shivambu. She denied this and said he must go.

"Floyd must go. We don't care if he's going back to the EFF," she said.

She also distanced herself from a faction allegedly using her name to campaign in the province. She added that 95% of the party members want Shivamu gone. Phadi also accused Shivambu of creating chaos in the political party.

Calls for Floyd Shivambu to resign as the party's secretary general
Floyd Shivambu is under fire from calls for him to resign. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

View the X video here:

Tensions within the MK Party have been worsening, with different factions calling for his removal. He recently got into a public spat with party member Duduzile Zuma, who wrote a scathing tweet insulting him. She was later ordered to apologise to him and retract her statements.

What you need to know about MKP faction battles

South Africans discuss

The developments at the party amused netizens who were commenting on X.

Jay asked:

"So, vele Floyd doesn't have the power to discipline ill-mannered members? Or is MK not as different as EFF? There's only one person who calls the shots."

Motso said:

"This one likes attention. The other day, she was accusing Dr Hlophe of sexual assault. Floyd Shivambu brought order and structure to the MKP."

Thembelani said:

"She must go. We don't want her. She thinks she is higher than the party." Amini Dada said:
"The centre will never hold."

Mpumy Msibi said:

"Expelled member. Just bitterness."

MK Party probed sexual allegations against John Hlophe

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the party confirmed that it would investigate claims that the party's deputy president, Dr John Hlophe, sexually harassed Phadi.

Phadi claimed that Hlophe made unwanted sexual advances towards her after a conference in Mpumalanga in 2024. She rejected his advances and called for him to step down.

