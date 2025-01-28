The MK Party's spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed that the party will investigate allegations of sexual harassment in the party

This was after its former Mpumalanga convenor Mary Phadi accused deputy president Dr john Hlophe of demanding sexual favours

The party said Hlophe insisted that he did not ask Phadi to sleep with him, but promised that they would investigate

JOHANNESBURG — The MK Party's spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party will investigate the allegations that deputy president Dr John Hlophe asked former Mpumalanga convenor Mary Phadi to sleep with him.

MKP responds to Mary Phadi's claims

Ndhlela revealed in an interview with Newzroom Afrika that Hlophe denies sending any messages asking Phadi for sexual favours. He said the deputy president took the party into his confidence about the matter. He said that the party will investigate the claims because it takes the allegations seriously.

What happened?

Phadi accused Hlophe of approaching Phadi in 2023 after a leadership meeting in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga. In a letter she wrote, she said Hlophe invited her to his hotel room to spend the night with her.

She blatantly refused and she believes that Hlophe launched a propaganda campaign against her. She then called for him to be suspended and stood firm on her accusations. She said she is willing to prove the allegations in court.

What did the campaign lead to?

Phadi was fired from the party after she was accused of hiring a hitman to assassinate a party member, allegations she flatly denied. She took the party to court. Meanwhile, the party appointed Busi Mkhwebane as its convenor for the Mpumalanga province.

Phadi won her case against the MK Party after a court ordered in late 2024 that the party reinstate her as the provincial convenor. The court ruled that the dismissal was unconstitutional.

