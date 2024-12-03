The Mbombela High Court has ruled in Mary Phadi's favour and reinstated her as an MK Party member

Phadi was expelled from the party following allegations that she tried to have a provincial rival assassinated

Following her reinstatement, Phadi took a shot at former EFF members who recently joined the MK Party

Mary Phadi has been reinstated as a member of the Umkhonto WeSizwe Party, and she immediately took aim at new members who joined from the EFF.

Source: Getty Images

Mary Phadi is back in the Umkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party, and she’s already targeting some of the new members.

The businesswoman-turned-politician has been reinstated as party leader in the Mpumalanga legislature a week after she was expelled.

Phadi was removed from the party after she was charged with misappropriating parliamentary funds, bringing the party into disrepute, and failing to comply with leadership directives.

She was also at the centre of allegations that she tried to have a political rival assassinated.

Phadi reinstated as Mpumalanga party leader

Following her expulsion, Phadi took the matter to court, and the Mbombela High Court ruled in her favour.

In her court application, Phadi accused the MKP leadership of violating its constitution by not affording her the right to a fair disciplinary process.

“The termination of my membership was not in accordance with the MKP constitution. And is therefore null and void,” she said.

The High Court agreed, saying that Phadi was denied due process and received no formal disciplinary hearing or investigation before she was expelled.

Phadi takes aim at new EFF members

Speaking outside the court after the decision was made, Phadi hailed it as a victory against propaganda while also taking a shot at EFF members who recently joined the party.

Phadi was recently replaced as the leader in Mpumalanga by former public protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who joined from the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Phadi addressed that in her victory speech without explicitly mentioning Mkhwebane’s name.

“These people of EFF must not come and take over what we have worked for. This province was number two in the country. It tells you that we have worked hard,” she said.

