The MK Party of Jacob Zuma reportedly fired 20 Members of Parliament earlier this week, according to Parliament correspondence

Parliament's National Speaker Thoko Didiza informed members of the party that the chief whip wrote to her to tell her that their memberships were terminated

South Africans were amused by the turn of events, especially since the party lost a former high-ranking member whom Zuma expelled

The MK Party fired 20 MPs. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG— Troubles are not too far from the MK Party as 20 of its Members of Parliament were reportedly shown the door.

MKP fires 20 MPs

According to IOL, the National Assembly's speaker, Thoko Didiza, received correspondence from the party's chief whip, Sihle Ngubane. Ngubane said 20 of its members' memberships were terminated, and they would no longer serve in Parliament for seemingly no reason.

The sacking of the members was followed by Arthur Zwane's expulsion from the party. Party president Jacob Zuma reportedly fired him after accusing him of misleading the party. He was expelled weeks after he was reinstated after he resigned from the party.

Netizens amused

The party, which has axed more members since the beginning of the year, entertained South Africans on Facebook.

Samuel Gomani Rastafari asked:

"So, who is going to represent their constituents?"

Tshepho Zee Charlton Khumalo said:

"Zuma is loyal to no one."

Zobane Mgidla said:

"It will be court battles all the way. No disciplinary hearings. This is a nice movie."

Matsobane Manganye said:

"Guptas are back in action. Just wait and see."

George S Phirie said:

"The party is a joke."

Thande Mashiya said:

"Guptas were not happy about them."

Ingrid Royston said:

"People wasted their votes. What a shame."

MK Party's court case against ANC continues

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress is taking its case against the MK Party to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The Durban High Court granted it leave to appeal the judgement it handed down in April for its use of the spear and shield logo.

