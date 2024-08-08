The African National Congress is expected to appeal the Durban High Court's ruling against the MK Party

The parties have been involved in a drawn-out legal battle over who owns the trademark spear and shield logo the MKP uses

South Africans grew weary of the case and pointed out that the ANC must have its priorities in order and focus on governance

JOHANNESBURG—The legal battle between the African National Congress and the MK Party is not over yet, as the ANC is taking the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeals.

ANC to appeal trademark case

According to SABC News, the Durban High Court granted the party the right to appeal its judgement in which it dismissed the ANC's case with costs in April. The ANC has been fighting bitterly to reclaim the logo the MK Party uses as belonging to uMkhonto weSizwe.

The Court was satisfied that the case may have reasonable prospects of success as a different court would reach a different conclusion than the Durban High Court's. The ANC continues to fight the MK Party and believes that the party infringes on its trademark each time it uses the logo.

South Africans challenge ANC

Although the ANC is on a high horse after getting another chance to fight for what it believes belongs to it, Facebook netizens questioned its priorities.

Lindokuhle Dlamini said:

"The ANC should focus on rebuilding and renewing their fallen empire."

Zdnele Mazibuko said:

"We want service delivery, please. Enough with his nonsense."

Xolani Ngobese said:

"I wonder how much money will be used in hiring lawyers to represent them. Can't they take that money and change people's lives rather than wasting resources?"

Henson Mkhwanazi said:

"Instead of using that energy for service delivery, they are arguing for two alphabets."

Victor Moloi said:

"There are more important issues affecting the country, but all they want is to focus on a useless name."

ANC expels Jacob Zuma

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the ANC expelled former president Jacob Zuma from the party.

Msholozi was shown the door for endorsing the MK Party, which elected him president. SA celebrated the expulsion.

