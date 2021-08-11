Duduzane Zuma maintains a strong stance on his desire to take over as the leader of the African National Congress, promising to employ an alternative approach

Support for Zuma has apparently already begun to gain traction while the motivations behind his aspirations grow as he converses with different ANC branches

Zuma, the son of the recently incarcerated former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, links his growing motivation to conversations he has had with others

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, has expressed plans to start his political journey towards the presidency of the ANC and eventually the Republic of South Africa.

Zuma sustains a strong stance on his plan to become the leader of the ANC, emphasising that he has designs to bring forth a different approach to those who came before.

Zuma has allegedly begun to gain support within certain ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal in the hopes of contesting his aspirations at the next National Conference. Zuma links the motivation for his new venture to his interaction with individuals who led him to embrace a political journey.

Duduzane Zuma has revealed that he has plans to embark on a political journey. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/POOL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

During an interview with Newsbreak Lotus, Zuma expressed that he plans on putting his name up for consideration as the next ANC president to be contested in 2022 as well as the national general elections in 2024.

Following reports by TimesLive, Zuma stated that he does not wish to go head-to-head against anyone but instead plans to implement a different approach.

In 2020, Zuma stated that regardless of his involvement with the Gupta family, a large portion of South Africans still believe that he can bring about the desired change and would support him during the elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Duduzane Zuma opens up about Msholozi's arms deal corruption trial

Previously, Briefly News reported that Duduzane has shared some concerns about his father's arms deal corruption trial set to be heard by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday, 10 August.

According to EWN, Duduzane does not believe that his father will receive a fair trial and, in fact, he has little faith in the legal system because of its previous treatment of Zuma.

"I don’t have my hopes high when it comes to legal matters. The decisions will be made by the people who make those decisions,” said Duduzane.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za