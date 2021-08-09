Duduzane Zuma, former president Jacob Zuma's son, says he has little hope that his father will receive a fair trial on Tuesday

Zuma is expected to appear before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday for his plea hearing in relation to arms deal corruption case

Duduzane says he is working his way to contest the ANC presidency at the next National Conference

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane has shared some concerns about his father's arms deal corruption trial set to be heard by the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday, 10 August.

According to EWN, Duduzane does not believe that his father will receive a fair trial and in fact, he has little faith in the legal system because of its previous treatment of Zuma.

Duduzane Zuma, one of Jacob Zuma's sons, says he is doubtful that his father will get a fair trial ahead of Zuma's court appearance at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday. Image: Deaan Vivier

Source: Getty Images

"I don’t have my hopes high when it comes to legal matters. The decisions will be made by the people who make those decisions,” said Duduzane.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Duduzane added that when it comes to his father's legal woes he anticipates the worst.

Duduzane Zuma plans to follow his father's footsteps, contesting ANC presidency

Duduzane has confirmed that he is planning to contest the ANC presidency at the next ANC National Conference scheduled to take place in December 2022, according to The Citizen.

Duduzane, who has admitted to not being a politician but rather a businessman, stated in a radio interview stated that processes have begun to compete for the ANC leadership position.

“That’s exactly the plan [which is] in motion. We [are] putting our name in the hat [in] running for ANC presidency and national general elections in 2024," said Duduzane.

He also added that he will not be necessarily be competing against any candidate as he believes he walks a different path when asked how he felt about running against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Duduzane also added that he has already begun to garner support from his home province, KwaZulu-Natal.

Jacob Zuma is still in hospital, unclear whether he will attend arms deal trial on Tuesday

Briefly News recently reported the Department of Correctional Services says former President Jacob Zuma is still hospitalised at an undisclosed hospital. Zuma is scheduled to appear before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday, 10 August.

Singabakho Nxumalo, the Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, said that South Africans would be notified as soon as Zuma is discharged from the hospital.

According to the Sunday Times, it is still unclear whether Zuma will attend his arms deal corruption trial besides the JG Zuma Foundation previously stating that Zuma would be discharged in time for his plea hearing.

On Sunday, the foundation's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi stated that they are awaiting Zuma's medical report from his doctors before confirming whether Zuma will make it to his long-awaited court appearance.

“We are still awaiting a doctor's report. Only that report can conclusively answer the question,” said Manyi.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za