The JG Zuma Foundation has announced that a national welcome prayer will be held for former President Jacob Zuma

The event is expected to attract thousands of people across the country and will be hosted in Stamford Hill, Durban

On social media, South Africans have expressed mixed emotions around the spiritual event

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Former President Jacob Zuma will have a national prayer staged in his name with the event organised for Thursday, 14 October, at the People's Park in Stamford Hill, Durban.

In a statement on Friday, the JG Zuma Foundation said the purpose of the spiritual event will be to thank God for "sterling work" in protecting the former president.

The former president will be welcomed and prayed for in a Mass gathering event in Durban, KZN. Image: KZN Premier's Office.

Source: UGC

The foundation said Zuma will be welcomed and prayed for by various churches of all denominations, African spiritualities and traditionalists.

The foundation lamented Zuma's incarceration, although the former president saw out less than a quarter of his imprisonment before being granted medical parole by correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Foundation critical of courts

Briefly News previously reported that Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) and handed a 15-month prison sentence to be served at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in Pietermaritzburg.

The foundation has since criticised the apex court for its treatment of the 79-year-old politician.

"South Africa is still grieving that a true freedom fighter, a man that sacrificed spending quality time with his family, was dealt a severe and unjust blow by the democracy that he fought for so tirelessly."

"For president Zuma, the ConCourt decided to characterise his case as extra-ordinary and went ahead into arbitrary grounds where his right to trial was waived."

South Africans have been vocal on social media since the announcement of the national prayer day.

Mixed reactions to Zuma national prayer

Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@TheDynamicOne3 said:

"So Covid will be blown away at this event? What kind of misleading message is this?"

@numbaONEhustla wrote:

"It’s the 'peoples park where God’s atmosphere will make sure coronavirus is blown away' for me."

@mongams added:

"I hope it will not be a campaign rally for @MYANC."

@Xolanimazibuk offered:

"I'd love to come but there will be a number of people attending, since majority are in favor of ikhehla, covid 19 protocol won't be followed."

Zuma calls for ANC votes ahead of local polls: "He's not fighting with the party"

In other news, Briefly News recently reported that South Africans took to social media in their numbers following a recent video message by Zuma, in which he implores citizens to vote.

In a short clip shared by the JG Foundation on Twitter, Zuma, who was released from prison on medical parole a month ago, encourages South Africans to participate in the upcoming elections.

The local government elections will be held on Monday, 1 November, in all nine provinces.

The video starts with the former president alluding to the murmurs he has heard, in which some people have claimed that they will not be casting their votes.

"The time has come for the local government elections. For some time, I have listened and heard that a lot of people, for said reasons, have decided not to participate in the upcoming elections," said Zuma.

Source: Briefly.co.za