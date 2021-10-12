IFP Apologises for King Misuzulu on Poster, Royal House Remains Unimpressed

The Inkatha Freedom Party may have retracted and apologised for using an image of King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini but the Royal Family remains unimpressed

Spokesperson for the Royal House Thulani Zulu appealed to all political parties to not use any images of Royal Family members

South Africans have taken to social media to discuss why they think the IFP used the image of King Misuzulu

DURBAN - After the IFP retracted its campaign poster which contained the face of King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, the office of the King has threatened legal action against any and all parties that use photos of him or past Zulu Kings in their infographics.

The IFP apologised for using King Misuzulu's face, stating that the image was erroneously put there. Prince Thulani Zulu, the spokesperson for the Royal House, stated that politics has always been below the King.

Zulu appealed to all political parties to stay away from using any royal images in their campaigns for the elections. He further mentioned that this serves as a warning and that if a party were to do so, the Royal House will need to seek legal advice.

The IFP has retracted and apologised for using King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini in its posters. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to EWN, the Royal Family will also approach the IEC if the King's pictures are used again. A report by SABC News confirmed that Zulu put out a warning to the political parties.

South Africans respond to the infographic

@mmsanyana said:

"So they are using the king to score points."

@Ntaliyane100 wrote:

"Chaos prevailing with many Political Parties."

@JJokwane stated:

"This guy will never get his allowance now."

IFP Manifesto: Party believes in showing accomplishments, not making empty promises

Previously, Briefly News reported that the IFP launched their manifesto. The party conducted the launch on the evening of Thursday, 30 September, at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Velenkosini Hlabisa, the party's president, explained that their manifesto was a list of accomplishments to highlight their track record as opposed to a list of promises like opposition parties.

Hlabisa said under the rule of the African National Congress (ANC) its various false promises had allowed the country's unemployment rate to skyrocket to new heights and garner the reputation of not being safe.

It was also promised that a specialised corruption court would be established under their rule to combat the mismanagement of public finances. In attendance was the former president of the IFP, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Narend Singh the treasurer-general, according to EWN.

Source: Briefly.co.za