Just before the start of the local government elections (1 November) the Inkatha Freedom Party launched their manifesto

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa revealed that their manifesto was their accomplishments and not promises

Hlabisa lambasted the ANC and the way the ruling party has been handling the Covid19 global pandemic

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party has launched their manifesto. The party conducted the launch on the evening of Thursday, 30 September, at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Velenkosini Hlabisa, the party's president, explained that their manifesto was a list of accomplishments to highlight their track record as opposed to a list of promises like opposition parties.

The IFP stated that their manifesto was launched to highlight their accomplishments. Image: Rajesh Jantilal / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Hlabisa said under the rule of the African National Congress (ANC) its various false promises had allowed the country's unemployment rate to skyrocket to new heights and garner the reputation of not being safe.

It was also promised that a specialised corruption court would be established under their rule to combat the mismanagement of public finances. In attendance was the former president of the IFP, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Narend Singh the treasurer-general, according to EWN.

A report by News24 revealed that the president of the party also shut down the way the Covid19 pandemic is being handled by the ruling party. He stated that it was an opportunity for 'unscrupulous officials' and other politicians to make money.

Nomagugu Simelane regrets not wearing mask, IFP calls for harsher punishment

In other news about the IFP, Briefly News previously reported that KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane stated that she 'deeply regrets' not wearing a mask during her surprise birthday lunch. The health ministry in the province released a statement following a number of videos from the party that circulated online.

The videos show various people in attendance not adhering to Covid-19 regulations. Now, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called for the African National Congress (ANC) to institute harsher disciplinary actions against Simelane and the other ANC members at the party.

Reports state that the members not only did not wear face masks but were not adhering to social distancing. News24 reported that Simelane accepted an invitation to a meeting that was actually her surprise birthday lunch.

In the statement released by the ministry, it was explained that Simelane noted that there was 'adequate' social distancing before she counted how many people were there. There were allegedly 36 people in attendance, according to reports.

Source: Briefly.co.za