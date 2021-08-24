Reports have revealed that there was a lunch birthday surprise held in honour of KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane over the weekend

Videos of the event reportedly went viral on social media as members of the ANC can be seen not practising social distancing or wearing face masks

The IFP is demanding answers and a thorough investigation as fast as possible, adding that the ANC members should be leading by example

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane stated that she 'deeply regrets' not wearing a mask during Sunday's surprise birthday lunch for her. The health ministry in the province released a statement following a number of videos from the party that circulated online.

The videos show various people in attendance not adhering to Covid-19 regulations. Now, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called for the African National Congress (ANC) to institute harsher disciplinary actions against Simelane and the other ANC members at the party.

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane is reportedly regretful after her birthday lunch while the IFP is demanding harsh punishment. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Reports state that the members not only did not wear face masks but were not adhering to social distancing. News24 reported that Simelane accepted an invitation to a meeting that was actually her surprise birthday lunch.

In the statement released by the ministry, it was explained that Simelane noted that there was 'adequate' social distancing before she counted how many people were there. There were allegedly 36 people in attendance.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A report by SABC News revealed that the IFP's KZN Health spokesperson Ncamisile Nkwanyana stated that the party wants an investigation into the gathering, immediately. Nkwanyana stated that the ANC should be leading by example.

The spokesperson went on to say that they would like to know why the party was held with that many people in attendance as if Covid-19 were not around.

Carl Niehaus released from KZN Correctional Services Facility and fined R3 000

In other news about the contravention of lockdown regulations, Briefly News reported that police in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed that suspended MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus was released from custody after receiving a R3 000 fine for being in contravention of the Disaster Management Act and breaking lockdown regulations.

Niehaus was arrested outside the Estcourt Correctional Facility (where former President Jacob Zuma is being held) while holding a live TV interview with SABC News.

Before his arrest, Niehaus had been very vocal about his disappointment in the arrest and imprisonment of Zuma. He described Zuma's incarceration as a violation of his rights.

Source: Briefly.co.za