Hawks to probe R22m Lesseyton sports facility after public outcry

The Hawks will investigate the Lesseyton sports facility tender that cost taxpayers millions of rands

Images of the facility circulated online earlier in the week leading to public outcry over the poor construction

The Director for Public Prosecutions will decide if the case warrants prosecution after the investigation gathers enough information

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has revealed that they will be investigating the controversial Lesseyton sports facility.

The facility was constructed near Komani in the Eastern Cape and cost taxpayers R22 million.

The Lesseyton sports facility had people talking after it emerged that it cost millions to build. Photo credit: @JuniorMkhonto

Source: Twitter

Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo assured the public that the case will get the attention it deserves and that people need to be patient as the investigation had just begun.

A complaint against Enoch Mgijima Municipality had led to the probe and once enough information has been gathered the Director for Public Prosecutions will decide if it will proceed with a prosecution according to the SABC.

The sports facility made the news when images of the stadium circulated on social media according to IOL.

@mphoseeri:

"Well that stands looks more like a camp chair. ANC Engineers are getting more creative."

@MzansiPR:

"On Monday, ANC-run Enoch Mgijima local municipality opened a stadium named the Lesseyton sports field in the northwest of Komani, formerly known as Queenstown. The stadium is said to have cost R15 million."

leslie30074264:

"It is disgraceful that any group of human beings must be subjected to such incompetence, especially in the supposed number 1 country on the continent."

