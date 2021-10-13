The African National Congress in the Eastern Cape has accused the office of the Public Protector of timing the release of a damning report with elections

The Public Protector's office says they do not stop carrying out their mandate because of the elections

The office also stated that the people who were implicated were given the chance to answer to the allegations against them

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

EASTERN CAPE - The office of the Public Protector has responded to claims by the African National Congress in the Eastern Cape that the report implicating Premier Oscar Mabuyane and others for unduly benefiting from a tender was released to coincide with the ANC's election campaign.

The Public Protector's office has denied all claims made by the ANC in the province and has stated that the claims have no basis.

The African National Congress in the Eastern Cape claims the Public Protector conveniently released a damning report on the Premier to coincide with elections. Images: Deaan Vivier & GCIS

Source: Getty Images

Oupa Segalwe, the office of the Public Protector's spokesperson, issued a statement on Tuesday explaining that the office does not cease working because elections are approaching, reports IOL.

Segalwe added that when the office conducts investigations, those who have been implicated are given the opportunity to respond to the allegations.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane issued her report on Friday which stated that Premier Mabuyane, ANC Eastern Cape treasurer Babalo Madikizela and the Municipal Manager of Mbizana Local Municipality, Luvuyo Mahlaka, improperly received funds from a tender amounting to R1.1 million meant for a memorial for apartheid freedom fighter the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

According to The South African, Mabuyane pocketed R450 000. Madikizela received R350 000. The Mbizana Municipality received R288 000. Reports say the Premier used those funds to renovate his home.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the office of the Public Protector's statement:

@skkfred said:

"Gwede Mantashe said the same thing in 2014 when Madonsela released the Nkandla report, the @MYANC accused her of playing politics and also questioned the timing of that report, today they're doing the same thing, they're not saying she is wrong or her information is incorrect."

@LwaWaseNgqamza said:

"I agree with the office of the PP. @MYANC must play the game/ball and not the person (PP). @MYANC @OscarMabuyane my you kindly fight the report with facts and not the person. Right now niyabhibhia nje."

@Skeem_SaJohnnie said:

"I don't like this woman, it is not necessary for her to respond to those comments."

@sakhi_b1 said:

"They should be worried about criminals that siphoned the money, but they're worried about the timing of the report."

@Great_lioness said:

"ANC EC must come out of this nonsense and let Mabuyane and Madikizela deal with their conduct."

@Constitution_96 said:

"They expected the PP office to be as meek as EC Hawks, which they have captured and tamed. They are shocked that there could be a body which probes and finds against them. Otherwise, if they had their way, they would have captured the EC PP office. Leohla & Bam need protection."

R450k meant for Winnie Mandela memorial service “gifted” to Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane

Briefly News previously reported that the Hawks have been instructed to investigate allegations that Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane received R450 000 that had been earmarked for a Winne Mandela memorial service.

The money came out of a fund of R1 million that had been set aside to commemorate the late struggle veteran and former wife of Nelson Mandela, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had acted on a complaint made by Xolile Mashukuca, a resident of Buffalo City. Xolile claimed that portions of R2 million and R1 million had been siphoned off by allegedly corrupt officials according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly.co.za