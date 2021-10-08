Vuyo Zungula, the head of the African Transformation Movement, believes that the Democratic Alliance's name should be removed from the ballot papers before the local government elections

Zungula shared his frustrations regarding the posters plastered in Phoenix, north of Durban, and made sure to bring up the legalities of the matter

Zungula stated that the DA did not follow the IEC's Code of Conduct as the party allegedly used language that may have incited violence

DURBAN - President of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyo Zungula has sent a letter to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) insisting that the Democratic Alliance's (DA) name be taken off the ballot papers.

This follows the controversial posters that were plastered in Phoenix by the official party. Zungula stated that the party took no notice of the IEC's Code of Conduct. He made special mention of the area in the Code of Conduct where parties are told not to use any language that has the potential to stir up violence.

Zungula directed the letter to Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo and specifically stated that the lives of black people matter.

According to IOL, Zungula said that the DA's alleged celebration of the loss of black lives indicates that the party does not want to join in on the establishment of a fair and equal country. The publication wrote that Zungula said the DA chose to obviously dismiss the above as they erected posters that caused tons of racial tension in Phoenix.

A report by City Press revealed that ATM is pushing itself in areas where it has no seats. Recently, the party said it planned to bring respect and uBuntu to Johannesburg.

