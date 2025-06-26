A TikTok creator gained significant popularity by sharing lighthearted vlogs of her first dates with men she met online

Her content is praised for its genuine and humorous approach to navigating online dating, featuring discreetly filmed moments

Netizens flooded the comment section to react to her latest vlog, praising her for being funny while at it

South Africans have embraced a TikTok creator who charmingly documents her first dates, providing a relatable and entertaining look into the world of online dating.

A South African woman caused a stir online after posting a video of her first date with a man she met on the internet. Image: @nolo.goddess

Source: TikTok

A TikTok creator @nolo.goddess has set the internet buzzing after sharing a video of her first date with a man she met online. The TikTok, which feels like a casual vlog, shows snippets of their outing, from being picked up to enjoying food together, sparking a mix of emotions in the comments.

Nolo has carved out a distinct niche on TikTok by openly documenting her first dates with men she meets online. She typically begins her videos with a brief introduction of her date, keeping their faces hidden, and then takes viewers along for the experience, whether it’s a casual coffee meet-up or a dinner that could potentially lead to a second date.

Netizens react to first date vlogs

Her commentary, often delivered in a witty voice-over after the date, is what makes Mzansi laugh. She’ll share her honest impressions, noting everything from a date’s punctuality to their table manners, all delivered with humour.

This transparency resonates deeply with her audience, many of whom are also navigating the same digital dating landscape. Her latest video is a perfect example of why she's so beloved.

Mzansi reacts to the video

LesediB wrote:

"This is why I wrote ‘I don’t do coffee dates’ on my bio. 😭"

Fanisamhlari asked:

"Aowa Nolo, where do you get these white guys? 😭"

Ramo said:

"Three coffee spots. 🤣 Aowa bathong."

Nandi Mbathan wrote:

"What’s the name of the dating app you’re using? You’ve been going on dates. 🥺"

Skhosana_Thembi asked:

"Mma wena, dating app eo ke efe?"

Brenda Sono2 wrote:

"The way my stomach would run from all the coffee. 🤭"

Princess_C24 wrote:

"Please plug me ka the dating app. 🤣"

Omuhle added:

"First time ngbona i-restaurant ene prayer room. ❤️"

Duvan said:

"Date hape?? Wena tlabe kao betha. 😭😭"

Yogueta said:

"Nna nou I'm convinced gore ke motho wa gao motho owe shame. 😭😭😭"

Mahlatse asked:

"Ke date ya bo kae e Nolo for this year? 🤣"

Sedi baby said:

"Mara mma wena? You’re always on a date, waitsi azanka warr the last date ke the one."

Watch the TikTok video below:

