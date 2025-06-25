A thrilling water activity featuring a unique descent down a natural water slide sparked considerable online discussion

The adventurous descent was captured in a captivating video shared on a popular social media platform, attracting attention

Social media users reacted with a mixture of concern about safety and humorous remarks about the daring nature of the activity, and calling the lady brave

A travel account shared a video of a lady enjoying a thrilling water activity in Mpumalanga. Image: @black_fox_travel_line

Source: Instagram

A lady shared a video that captivated social media users, bravely tackling a "River Bum Slide" in Hazyview, a popular tourist town in Mpumalanga.

The thrilling clip, shared on TikTok by @blackfoxtravelline, had online viewers questioning the safety of the adventure and expressing their concerns about its danger.

The video begins with a man, fully equipped with a life jacket and head protective gear, giving the woman a push to start her journey down the natural river slide. Moved by the large water flow, she glided swiftly through the current.

A few meters downstream, another individual, also in safe swimming gear and with a rope securely tied around his waist, caught her. The second person then efficiently pulls her out of the water, bringing the thrilling ride to a safe conclusion.

Many locals shared that they would never try the adventure, calling the lady in the video brave. Image: @blackfoxtravelline

Source: TikTok

SA discusses the activity

Social media users flooded the comment section, debating about the thrilling adventure. Many openly questioned the rationale behind engaging in such an activity and highlighted its potential dangers. A common sentiment shared was that people were testing God with the various dangerous activities they seemed to be undertaking.

Some shared humorous comments, jokingly remarking that their lack of financial resources saved them from participating in such risky ventures. Others expressed deep fears related to water, sharing how they would likely panic and feel overwhelmed if subjected to a similar experience.

User @nelisiwexcele🧸added:

"Why is this even an activity to begin with😭?"

User @Siri Smith Phehla said:

"😭Mina, I might end up being on a headline that says, “It’s day 6 of looking for him, we won’t rest until we find him, “ after 15 days. The return of Gogo Siri Smith 🐍."

User @Lindokuhle❤️commented:

"That time I didn’t even go inside the water at the beach because ndiyi (I'm the) most wanted 😂😂😂 bangathi yes kawuze (my ancestors would say come) this side."

User @Chim&amaira shared

"People are in the hospital begging for the gift of life while others are willing to throw theirs away 😭😭 in the name of adventure."

User @restynana01 said:

"What if he misses catching me?😬🤣No way😩."

User @Tiana 🦋🥰🇳🇬 commented:

"Maybe not today, not even tomorrow, but one day 😁😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

