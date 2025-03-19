A fearless man had netizens shocked after safely removing a black mamba from a little girl's bedroom

The intense moment was shared on Facebook where the man calmly wrestled with the dangerous reptile

Social media users were both horrified and impressed, praising his bravery while questioning how the snake got inside

A snake catcher was called to remove a black mamba found inside a little girl's room. Image: Janslang Van Rooyen

Many people would run for their lives at the sight of a black mamba. One man, however, chose to stay and handle business like a pro.

A video shared under the Facebook handle Janslang Van Rooyen showed the daring moment the snake catcher removed the deadly snake from a little girl's room. The clip left many in disbelief as they watched him control the reptile with just a snake hooker and his bare hands.

Man handles slithering dangerous snake with bare hands

The clip starts as the man approaches a plastic clothing drawer near the curtain where the snake is hiding. The man, wearing shorts and barefoot, takes out the bottom drawer to see where exactly it is. Once visible, he calmly tries to pull it closer to him using the hooker, but the snake isn't having it. It resists wrestling against being caught.

In an intense twist, the man manages to grab it by the neck as it wraps itself around his arm. Despite the chaos, he stays calm, ensuring that neither he nor the snake is hurt.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA comments on the wild encounter

The clip had social media users feeling all sorts of ways. Some praised the man's guts, saying they'd never get close to a dangerous snake like a black mamba. Others were also confused about how such a massive snake ended up in a room in the first place. The sheer thought of it had people worried about their own homes.

Mzansi peeps wondered how a snake got inside a little girl's room. Image: Janslang Van Rooyen

User @Khotso Mahasane said:

"My goodness. I have watched a few snake catchers. This man takes the crown! He makes it look so easy😳."

User @Michael Van Niekerk shared:

"Why do all snake catchers do it barefoot or with slops😂."

User @Pregasen Chetty added:

"No this man dices with it, handling black mambas are deadly business, he seems to be entertaining but he is vert reckless in handling mambas, seen a few of his other videos too, this one gona get it bad one of these days."

User @Solomons Grant commented:

"50/50 survival of a mamba bite is not also the easiest removal."

User @Vaughan Veale added:

"Great job."

User @Cate Cathy Howell said:

"No such thing as a beautiful snake. 🙈🙈."

