A woman in Cape Town had a terrifying experience when she spotted a snake near a car in the Canal Walk parking lot

The incident was captured and shared on TikTok, with the woman expressing her shock and humour at the unexpected reptile encounter

The video has gone viral, sparking reactions from South Africans who are sharing their thoughts and concerns about reptiles potentially hiding in parked vehicles

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Bathong! A woman had the shock of her life after she discovered a snake that had slithered into a parking lot in Cape Town near a car.

A snake crawled into a parking lot at Canal Walk, and a woman filmed it in a TikTok video. Image: @cherfor7777/TikTok and Kristianbell/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The incident reportedly took place at Canal Walk’s parking lot, where a man was checking a car near one of the mall’s parking spaces. According to the post, a gent had been kneeling next to a tyre with both the boot and car doors open when the unexpected visitor appeared.

And the woman who had witnessed the shocking scene took to her TikTok account under the handle @cherfor7777, where she expressed how she felt about the terrifying moment, saying:

"@canalwalk, when I catch you. PSA from Canal Walk parking lot: Your car is not just your car. It's also a potential reptile carpool!! Let's just say my drive home was a lot more... sssssuspenseful than I planned. They didn't find the snake, though. The whole story of how this happened is just wild!"

The online community flooded the comments with shock, humour, and disbelief, with some expressing concern over the possibility of reptiles hiding in parked vehicles.

While it’s unclear how the snake made its way into the parking lot, many believe the warm weather could be driving reptiles to seek cooler or shaded spaces, even cars.

The hilarious yet nerve-wracking ordeal has since gone viral on social media after it was published on October 22, 2025, by TikTok user @cherfor7777.

A man checked for any snakes that may have crawled into a woman's car in a parking lot. Image: @cherfor7777

Source: TikTok

SA reacts after snake found in Cape Town mall lot

South Africans took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the snake, saying:

Tondi stated:

"Where is it even coming from? I guess no more canal walk for me."

TaryBabes said:

"Never park there. I have seen this happen so many times at that parking."

Random Zulu expressed

"We didn't need to know this. Now I have to find a different mall to go to."

Sir_Ndzu SNR wrote:

"Oh well, Canal Walk is even better, Table Bay Mall is even worse for those who live in the Blouberg area! Now you know!"

Faiek Meyer commented:

"I would have just given the car to the snake and walked home. But getting back into that car was not gonna happen."

Watch the video below:

3 Snakes that stunned South Africans

Briefly News previously reported that a standing snake was seen on the streets of Mzansi in a video that went viral on TikTok.

previously reported that a standing snake was seen on the streets of Mzansi in a video that went viral on TikTok. A video emerged showing a massive snake standing upright on a farm, appearing to survey its surroundings like a scene straight out of a wildlife documentary.

The heart-stopping moment saw the two animals locked in a standoff, with the dog cautiously assessing the threat while the snake remained coiled and ready to strike.

An online post showed a massive snake making its way up branches, leaving many viewers in awe.

Source: Briefly News