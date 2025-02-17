"Must Be Arrested": Dog and Snake Faceoff in Video Leaves Mzansi Peeps Outraged
- A video of a dog and snake shocked the online community leaving many people with mixed feelings
- The footage gathered massive traction on the internet generating loads of views, likes and comments
- South Africans reacted as they flooded the comments section cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A dramatic encounter between a dog and a snake has left the internet buzzing after a tense faceoff was caught on camera.
Dog and snake faceoff
The heart-stopping moment saw the two animals locked in a standoff, with the dog cautiously assessing the threat while the snake remained coiled and ready to strike. The video was shared on Facebook by social media user Perfects Tvsa and it has since gone viral.
In the clip, the dog can be seen standing its ground although it is tied up, barking and circling the reptile as it attempts to assert dominance. The snake, however, remained motionless for several moments before slithering away, avoiding a potentially dangerous clash.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
People online were not impressed with the dog's state of living and Perfects TVSA's footage went on to become a hit generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
People in Mzansi chime in
The online community reacted to the clip and many flooded the comment section to express their thoughts on the dog and snake's faceoff.
Nkosinathi Mkwanazi said:
"That's the cobra there's nothing unfortunately she can do to help the dog she can only collect evidence on how the dog died."
Gladys White added:
"Poor dog is even looking at her and she's busy talking to herself. Just go outside and do something."
Bongane Bhuda Man wrote:
"If this dog dies there. This lady must arrested."
Manqoba Sukati expressed:
"You go out, the snake leaves... that dog deserves better owners."
Kgampie Pro commented:
"This is heartbreaking, poor dog."
3 Epic snake stories in South Africa
- Briefly News previously reported that one standing snake was seen on the streets of Mzansi in a video that went viral on TikTok.
- A massive snake invaded a student accommodation, which astonished many people online, and the clip went viral.
- A fascinating gentleman surprised many people on social media after he unveiled his collection of snakes.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za