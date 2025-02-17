"Must Be Arrested": Dog and Snake Faceoff in Video Leaves Mzansi Peeps Outraged

A video of a dog and snake shocked the online community leaving many people with mixed feelings

The footage gathered massive traction on the internet generating loads of views, likes and comments

South Africans reacted as they flooded the comments section cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off

A dramatic encounter between a dog and a snake has left the internet buzzing after a tense faceoff was caught on camera.

Dog and snake faceoff

The heart-stopping moment saw the two animals locked in a standoff, with the dog cautiously assessing the threat while the snake remained coiled and ready to strike. The video was shared on Facebook by social media user Perfects Tvsa and it has since gone viral.

In the clip, the dog can be seen standing its ground although it is tied up, barking and circling the reptile as it attempts to assert dominance. The snake, however, remained motionless for several moments before slithering away, avoiding a potentially dangerous clash.

People online were not impressed with the dog's state of living and Perfects TVSA's footage went on to become a hit generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

People in Mzansi chime in

The online community reacted to the clip and many flooded the comment section to express their thoughts on the dog and snake's faceoff.

Nkosinathi Mkwanazi said:

"That's the cobra there's nothing unfortunately she can do to help the dog she can only collect evidence on how the dog died."

Gladys White added:

"Poor dog is even looking at her and she's busy talking to herself. Just go outside and do something."

Bongane Bhuda Man wrote:

"If this dog dies there. This lady must arrested."

Manqoba Sukati expressed:

"You go out, the snake leaves... that dog deserves better owners."

Kgampie Pro commented:

"This is heartbreaking, poor dog."

