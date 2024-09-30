Standing Snake in SA Stuns Mzansi, Viral TikTok Video Leaves Peeps Baffled
- A clip of a snake standing went viral on social media, leaving many people on the internet in shock
- The footage grabbed the atteion of netizens, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments
- The online community reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts
One standing snake was seen on the streets of Mzansi in a video that went viral on TikTok.
Snake standing at KZN campus
The footage shared by TikTok user @mhlezi_nkosi shows the snake under a tree at the University of Kwazulu-Natal campus. As the clip continued, the serpent grabbed the brunch on the tree and climbed, which shocked many people online.
@mhlezi_nkosi revealed the following while taking to his TikTok comments:
"Mind you, I’ve seen five snakes already at res. Two which were inside the building."
@mhlezi_nkosi's clip grabbed the attention of many, gearing over 721 views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.
Watch the video of the snake below:
People react to snake video
Social media users were shocked at the massive snake standing as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.
Phindy_Gcwabe shared:
"Once went past a tree that had a snake on top and it literally fell on me as I was passing under the tree."
Khali expressed:
"Imagine you decide to stand in the shade to rest, and you don’t see it."
Candy mzantsi added:
"Something about Westville that attracts snakes more than any other place in KZN."
Maskhumba commented:
"The kiss of death, the black mamba."
Lifereset with Boni wrote:
"That's normal in Durban."
User simply said:
"Bathong."
Massive snake invades student accommodation in TikTok video
