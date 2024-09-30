A clip of a snake standing went viral on social media, leaving many people on the internet in shock

The footage grabbed the atteion of netizens, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One standing snake was seen on the streets of Mzansi in a video that went viral on TikTok.

A snake standing at the University of KwaZulu-Natal campus left SA in shock. Image: Anup Shah

Source: Getty Images

Snake standing at KZN campus

The footage shared by TikTok user @mhlezi_nkosi shows the snake under a tree at the University of Kwazulu-Natal campus. As the clip continued, the serpent grabbed the brunch on the tree and climbed, which shocked many people online.

@mhlezi_nkosi revealed the following while taking to his TikTok comments:

"Mind you, I’ve seen five snakes already at res. Two which were inside the building."

@mhlezi_nkosi's clip grabbed the attention of many, gearing over 721 views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the video of the snake below:

People react to snake video

Social media users were shocked at the massive snake standing as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Phindy_Gcwabe shared:

"Once went past a tree that had a snake on top and it literally fell on me as I was passing under the tree."

Khali expressed:

"Imagine you decide to stand in the shade to rest, and you don’t see it."

Candy mzantsi added:

"Something about Westville that attracts snakes more than any other place in KZN."

Maskhumba commented:

"The kiss of death, the black mamba."

Lifereset with Boni wrote:

"That's normal in Durban."

User simply said:

"Bathong."

Massive snake invades student accommodation in TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that one massive snake invaded a student accommodation, which astonished many people online, and the clip went viral.

The footage shared by @zandiey458 on the video platform shows the snake lying on the window of a student accommodation. The clip baffled many and became a viral hit on TikTok, capturing the attention of netizens.

