One massive snake invaded a student accommodation, which astonished many people online, and the clip went viral.

Snakes invade res

The footage shared by @zandiey458 on the video platform shows the snake lying on the window of a student accommodation. The clip baffled many and became a viral hit on TikTok, capturing the attention of netizens.

@zandiey458's video clocked over 510K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the horrifying video below:

People are stunned by the video

Social media users were shocked by the snake clip in the student accommodation as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Nontofloran said:

"Boil water with a pot, then you know most."

Dr Yandie added:

"Mare, why didn’t you knock on the window? I wished to see something."

Neo Cow commented:

"Are they sunbathing?"

Rea shared:

"I wouldn’t even pack my bags. I’d just go home and never look back. Also, CLOSE YOUR WINDOWS AND DOORS!!!!!!"

Kedibone Martha cracked a joke, saying:

"This student accommodation is not make sure."

Chubby Princess wrote:

"Hebaan what's going on."

Onicca2332 could not believe it:

"Bathong lena hair air."

Man discovers a massive snake in car engine, shares TikTok video, peeps are stunned

Briefly News previously reported that a man took to TikTok to showcase how he found a giant snake in a car engine, and people were stunned by the clip.

The footage shared by @balsak3 on the video platform has social media buzzing. In the clip, one can see the massive snake crawling through the car engine. Within three days of its publication, the video received over 5.8 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments. People were shocked at the snake's size as they took to the comments section.

