A South African woman shared a TikTok video showcasing her recent Clicks haul to combat dry winter skin and hair

The haul included moisturising body butters, conditioners, and pain-relief patches

The video resonated with viewers who commented with questions about the products

A woman showed some products for winter body and hair care. Image: @kea_lesufi

Source: TikTok

One woman shared her go-to winter skin and hair care products in a Clicks haul on TikTok.

Woman shows winter body and hair care

Winter can be very damaging to hair and skin. According to Experience Life, dry air and cold temperatures can strip away much-needed moisture and natural oils, leaving you with dry, brittle hair and itchy, irritated skin.

Keabetswe Lesufi posted a TikTok video showing a bag full of goodies she purchased recently.

Her haul included moisturising body butters, body oil, hair moisturising conditioner, leave-in conditioner, hair waterless cleanser, pain relief heat patches, as well as female sanitary products.

SA shows love to Clicks haul

Many people responded to Keabetswe’s post with positive comments and questions about some of her recommended products.

BKetsia Kabongo69 commented:

“I love your period box I think I will get myself one too.”

Lebo✨ replied:

“Two weeks !!!Girl are you okay ??”

Sine Mpongose asked about the heat patches:

“Hi, the deep heat patches. Do you apply them directly on your skin, and do you sleep with them on?”

Rosie asked:

“Oil and then lotion or lotion and then oil?.”

P.10205 loved the Click haul:

“I love the haul .”

Shirley Mlungwane commented:

“I live for that Palmer's cocoa butter oil .”

