Facebook user @FransdeKlerk shared a video showing an American influencer touring Orania on 20 June, initially unimpressed but later finding deeper meaning in the town's approach

The American visitor's opinion changed from saying the town "could use a little more flavour" to praising their self-reliance philosophy of doing everything themselves

South Africans had mixed reactions to the video, with some defending Orania's approach while others questioned why the American was allowed to visit the controversial town

An American influencer's visit to the controversial Northern Cape town of Orania has sparked conversations after his initial disappointment turned into genuine admiration for the community's self-sufficient approach.

Facebook user @FransdeKlerk shared the video on the 20 of June with the caption:

"Get your hands dirty, do it yourself," showing the Americans' journey from scepticism to respect.

The video begins with Frans showing the American around Orania, asking for his first impressions of the town. The visitor initially seems unimpressed, commenting that it looks nice, put together really well, but it could use a little more flavour. His lukewarm response suggested he expected something different from the small Northern Cape community.

However, after spending more time touring the town and learning about its operations, the Americans' perspective completely shifted. When Frans asked him again for his main takeaway from Orania, the influencer's response was much more thoughtful:

"Get your hands dirty, do it yourself."

Mixed reactions from South Africans

The video drew varied responses from South Africans, with many questioning both the visit and the town's principles, while others defended the community's right to self-determination.

@tshidaxen_daxen questioned:

"Why is he thinking in ORANIA? Is that even allowed there?"

@raynier_strydom rejected the visitor's initial suggestion:

"A bit more flavour??? And we saw how that worked out for the rest of South Africa!!! NO thanks."

@gavin_liebenberg defended the town:

"No, Orania does not need flavour."

@elaine_oosthuizen laughed:

"He never realised how much work it takes...."

@kuhle_lesedilarona_theo joked:

"Can't wait to go build my shack in Orania, ANC has got my back."

@marilice_le_roux supported the community:

"One thing becomes clear to every visitor in Orania: if you want something done, you do it yourself. Keep up the good work!"

Orania's self-reliance philosophy

According to Wikipedia, Orania was founded in 1991 as an Afrikaner community focused on self-sufficiency and cultural preservation. The town operates on the principle of "selfwerksaamheid" (self-reliance), where all jobs from management to manual labour are performed by residents themselves, without relying on outside workers.

The town requires applications for residency, with acceptance depending on being Afrikaner, demonstrating Afrikaans fluency, having a clean criminal record, and sharing the community's values. Despite controversy surrounding its exclusivity, Orania has grown at an estimated 10% annually, faster than any other South African town.

