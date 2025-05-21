A video showing an Afrikaner man from Kleinfontein township in Tshwane has sparked debate with his comments about protecting their culture

The resident stated that non-Afrikaners "would not feel welcome" in the community as they try to create a culturally exclusive area

South Africans shared mixed reactions, with some defending the community's right to separate while others questioned if this resembles apartheid practices

A video of an Afrikaner man in Tshwane discussing the exclusivity in his town, sparked a debate online. Images: @AfricaWithin

Source: Facebook

A video shared by Facebook page @AfricaWithin in May has got South Africans talking about a township in Tshwane that some are calling "Orania 2." The clip shows a confrontation between an Afrikaner man from Kleinfontein and an African gentleman questioning him about the community's exclusivity policies.

In the video, the Afrikaner man makes his position clear:

"You will not fit in here, and you will not be welcomed here because it's an Afrikaner cultural community, and remember now that we want to protect our culture and build it out. We want to let it grow."

When asked directly if people who don't subscribe to Afrikaner culture would be welcome, he replied bluntly:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"You would not feel very welcome here. You would not fit in."

Watch the Facebook clip below:

All about Kleinfontein

Kleinfontein is an Afrikaner settlement located near Bronkhorstspruit on the eastern edge of Tshwane. Established in 1992, shortly after the announcement of apartheid's end, it was created by the Afrikaner political movement Boere-Vryhyeidsbeweging (BVB) by purchasing four farms.

Often nicknamed "Orania lite," the settlement follows similar principles to the more well-known Orania in the Northern Cape. Both communities were founded as exclusive enclaves for Afrikaners based on cultural self-determination. However, unlike Orania, which was purchased as a complete town with existing infrastructure, Kleinfontein started from scratch.

The settlement has grown to include nine separate land parcels totalling about 900 hectares. Like Orania, it aims to be self-sufficient, with its own waste collection, sewage, water works, and direct electricity purchase from Eskom instead of the municipality.

A video on the new Orania went viral on Facebook. Images: Images: @AfricaWithin

Source: Facebook

South Africans react to cultural separatism

@Johannes Ntshabeleng joked:

"When Malema or Zuma became president, Orania is over 😂😂😂 Be prepared."

@Johnny Piek defended the settlements:

"So what if we want to create settlements for ourselves? Are we welkom in Soweto? Will we be safe and fit in Soweto? No. So live in your Soweto and your culture, and leave us alone to live with our people. Simple."

@Zeid Nest disagreed strongly:

"You'll be welcome to do that in Holland, not in Africa..."

@Fabion Tomboer questioned the criticism:

"Why bother them? They are not bothering you."

@Mirriam Maleho Rabogale Loate suggested:

"Leave those people to live in peace. Asseblief and while you're at it, make your Orania or something better than Orania."

@Kevin Govender supported cultural preservation:

"Yes, he's right, they want to preserve their culture, and it's their right to do so. Don't interfere, you go and mind your own business and deal with your failures."

Other stories about Orania and Kleinfontein

Briefly News recently featured an interview where a Ghanaian YouTuber visited Orania in the Northern Cape to understand why residents wanted to keep it exclusive.

recently featured an interview where a Ghanaian YouTuber visited Orania in the Northern Cape to understand why residents wanted to keep it exclusive. Gauteng's whites-only town Kleinfontein is fighting for its survival after the Tshwane Municipality's new valuation roll substantially increased its property values.

The City of Tshwane has defended its decision to increase Kleinfontein's monthly rates from R50,000 to R2 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News