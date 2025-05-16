The City of Tshwane Municipality said that it is not targeting the Afrikaner-only settlement, Kleinfontein, unfairly

This comes after the municipality hiked the rates bill of Kleinfontein from R50 000 to R2 million a month

The Kleinfontein board said that the new rates are a threat to its survival because its residents cannot afford them

The City of Tshwane Municipality is in the spotlight again for its battle with the Afrikaner-only settlement, Kleinfontein. The municipality denied that it is unfairly targeting the whites-only town by hiking its rates bill.

What did the City of Tshwane Municipality say?

The municipality said that it only wants what is due to it and has increased the rates bill from R50 000 to R2 million per month. It said that it is only following a court order.

Speaking at a briefing on Thursday, 15 May 2025, Tshwane Deputy Mayor Eugene Modise told EWN that the municipality is exploring ways to get the money from Kleinfontein. He said that it is not interested in other politics regarding the Afrikaner-only settlement.

He said that the intention is to get what is due to the municipality, and it is not about people having access to the town.

"Other politics like other people must be able to access it; those are not the purview of the city. It is legislated and can only be done by provincial and national governments,” Modise said.

The Kleinfontein board

The Kleinfontein board believes that the increased rates are a threat to the settlement's survival. It said that the residents simply cannot afford the new rates.

Kleinfontein has been declared an illegal settlement by the North Gauteng High Court. The court ordered the municipality to enforce its bylaws in the settlement. Kleinfontein is part of 17 illegal townships. The municipality has established a mayoral subcommittee to formalise the townships.

The Kleinfontein board said they want to finalise their legal status.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans shared their opinions regarding the hike in the rates bill in Kleinfontein.

@Remiazania2 said:

"If it was developed without following the Tshwane Development Regulations such as Zoning Regulations,Township Proclamation, not entered into a Service Level Agreement with the Municipality.., should simply be demolished."

@93Films said:

"When black people put up shacks illegally it’s called a township or informal settlement but when whites do it, it’s called an illegal settlement. Also, are black people charged rates and taxes in informal settlements?"

@Tman201315 said:

"So they have undervalued their property all this time, now he want to claim land grab?"

@Lasurak said:

"If it's illegal, then how can they evaluate it. Again, just pure anti-white targeting. Amazing how they recognise this 'illegal' area when it's time to collect money."

@kakaramba101 said:

"There should be no space for racists in our country!"

@ThabokTk said:

"Tshwane is right. You can't build a suburb and want it to be valued as an Agricultural Holding. Nothing about race here."

@John_Galt_ZA said:

"So what you are saying, is having a White only community makes that community more valuable?"

daniel_peters11 said:

"Kleinfontein needs to close down. We do not want little colonies in SA anymore. Orania is following."

