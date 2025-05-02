The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng have marched to the Afrikaner-only town of Kleinfontein

The EFF accused the settlement outside of Pretoria of racial segregation and economic exclusion

South Africans were divided by the party's plans, with some saying they needed to focus on other things

The EFF marched to Afrikaner-only Kleinfontein, as they accused the settlement of promoting racial segregation. Image: @EFFGautengProv

GAUTENG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the province will not allow any illegal racial segregation territory to exist in a democratic state.

That’s the message from the party in Gauteng ahead of their march to Kleinfontein, an Afrikaner-only settlement outside of Pretoria.

The Red Berets marched to the settlement on the morning of Friday, 2 May 2025, in defiance of its existence. Kleinfontein was established in 1992 and covers over 900 hectares of land.

It’s reportedly home to 1,500 residents, but their existence could be under threat following a land evaluation, which will hike up the rates.

EFF says the march is act of defiance

Speaking ahead of the march, the party said that it was an act of revolutionary defiance against the persistence of racial segregation and economic exclusion.

The EFF said that despite the collapse of Apartheid, the settlement continued to operate under exclusionary principles, as it allowed only Afrikaners to reside there.

“The EFF considers this a direct assault on the values of a non-racial and inclusive South Africa, for which countless lives were sacrificed,” the party said.

EFF members gathered at a petrol station before marching to Kleinfontein. Image: @IOL

EFF wants City of Tshwane to do more

The party called on the City of Tshwane to do something about the settlement in light of a Gauteng High Court ruling.

In August 2024, the Gauteng High Court declared Kleinfontein illegal based on violations of zoning regulations and municipal bylaws.

The court directed the municipality to immediately enforce all relevant laws relating to planning and building regulations when it comes to the farms at the Kleinfontein settlement.

The Red Berets instead want the City of Tshwane to reject the rezoning applications of places that entrench racial segregation and economic exclusion.

The party emphasised that planning and land zoning should be used to dismantle Apartheid planning, not promote it. Much like its march to Kleinfontein, the EFF in the Northern Cape has previously expressed frustration with Orania.

You can view some of the EFF's protests outside Kleinfontein below.

South Africans divided by EFF’s plans

The party’s march to Kleinfontein drew mixed reactions online, as some criticised it, while others argued that the settlement did indeed promote racial segregation.

Yolandi Vd Bergh Holtzhausen said:

“A lot of athletes in the EFF party. Whenever I see a newspaper headline, they are always marching.”

Nadiem Farred added:

“Hahaha, eish wena. The EFF loves to march. It’s all they can do well.”

Peter Maruping noted:

“Afrikaner only town in 2025? In a so-called democracy, nogal? Ai.”

Waldi Mayrhofer suggested:

“EFF, do something useful. Create your own community of peace and tranquillity.”

Eddy Mathebula said:

“You are right EFF. We don't want any segregation within our society.”

Lele Lebo added:

“If Kleinfontein is private land, then let them be.”

Mathandi Mambili said:

“We will stay anywhere we want. They (inhabitants of Kleinfontein) must go to the US.”

BK Onneng added:

“Nice work EFF. Keep it up. People can’t come from the Netherlands and tell you that you can't access a location in your homeland.”

